Your Weekly Horoscope: August 19 - August 25, 2020

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

As you progress, it’s inevitable that you outgrow things, people and situations that you identify with—but that shouldn’t stop you, Leo. Sometimes the pain of healing is harder to bear than the pain of breaking, but it doesn’t mean you shouldn’t embrace it. Align your actions with your values this week, even if that slows you down or creates a cascade of consequences that you’d rather not deal with. Centring your truth is never a mistake.

Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.