Your Weekly Horoscope: August 12 - August 18, 2020

Leo

July 23-Aug. 22

You may find yourself struggling with fearful expectations and sad or bad feelings this week. It wise to adjust your behaviour in response to your needs, even if that slows down your external progress, Leo. You may need extra space or to blow off some steam, but either way, it’s on you to determine your needs and then tend to them. Centre self-care so that you can take care of business in a powerful, gentle and sustainable way

Learn more about what it means to be a Leo.