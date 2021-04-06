Your Weekly Horoscope: April 7 - April 13, 2021

Aries

March 21-April 19

The new moon in your sign on April 11th is an opportunity for you to get right with yourself, Aries. Prioritize reflection and introspection this week, even if it’s uncomfortable (especially if it’s uncomfortable). You’ll find a greater kind of clarity than you had a few days ago. You’re on the precipice of meaningful change, even if it’s subtle. Strive to make sure that you are honouring what’s important to you and striving to become a person you really love.

