Your Weekly Horoscope: April 29 - May 5, 2020

Taurus

April 20-May 20

Tighten your boundaries, open your heart and trust your gut instincts. As you get clearer about what you want and need, you're more likely to be able to create it. This is a fertile time for cultivating your vision for the not-so-distant future, Taurus. Strive to really listen to your feelings so that you can wisely factor them into your relationships, your projects or whatever else you’re working on. Dare to infuse joy and love into your life this week. .

