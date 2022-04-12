Your Weekly Horoscope: April 13 - 19, 2022

March 21-April 19

What you focus on is what will grow for you this week. Instead of fixating on what isn’t working or what you fear, prioritize investing in what you care about and want to see grow. The full moon on the 16th in your relationship house may kick up tension or power struggles in your relationships. Strive to be empathetic and kind in the midst of your defensiveness. Try to build things up instead of tearing them down, Aries.



April 20-May 20

You are moving through really deep emotional terrain this week, and it’s likely to be uncomfortable. Your assignment, whether or not you choose to accept it, is to stay present with your emotions instead of projecting your frustrations elsewhere. It’s time for you to consider how you’ve been articulating and holding your boundaries, and whether or not that needs to be revamped. You don’t need perfection—only progress—no matter how small, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

If you don’t listen to your own instincts and honour your intuition, you’re likely to feel out of sorts this week. There is a lot going on within and around you, and it would be all too easy to take in other people’s sense of being overwhelmed. You’re likely to need a serious timeout in which you can collect yourself and reconnect with what’s most important to you. Resist the urge to get swept up in the moment, Twin Star.

June 22-July 22

Who you love and what you love are so important, and if you are able to orient your life around those things or relationships, that is absolutely spectacular! Life, unfortunately, doesn’t consistently allow us to do this. This week, you may find yourself struggling with compromise. You know what you have to do, but the process of doing it may be kicking up doubts or just making you feel upset. Explore your emotions without making any sudden moves, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

If your pride gets in the way, you may fight for something or someone that would be better to let go of. Watch out for the impulse to jump to conclusions, act defensively, or shut opportunities out because you’re so focused on the way you think things “should” be. You need to let go, and some of what you need to release may be your own ego attachments. If you remove any value judgments you may have about that, you may just find that doing so would be incredibly freeing, Leo.



Aug. 23-Sept. 22

It can be very stressful sitting with your emotions, especially when they are upsetting or confusing. Try not to transform sad and mad into anxious and obsessive, Virgo. Nurture your heart, especially when it’s most tempting to catastrophize or distract yourself with destructive or unhealthy things. Deal directly with the things that are upsetting you as constructively as you can.



Sept. 23-Oct. 22

On the 16th, there will be a full moon in your sign, so expect big emotions all week long. Full moons are an auspicious time for letting go, but this full moon, in particular, may confront you with what isn’t working or what needs to be released. Don’t fight the revelations that you have. Instead, strive to be interested in them. You do not need to control or contain events, Libra. What you need to do is show up for the emotional transformation that you’re poised to experience.



Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’re unlikely to have all the answers now, and unfortunately, that may be making you feel pretty anxious, Scorpio. This isn’t the time to give up—nor is it the time to pick fights out of sheer frustration. Strive to better understand both how you got here and what you want moving forward. Once these things are determined, you will be that much closer to figuring out what needs to be done in the here and now. It may seem paradoxical, but if you slow down, you’ll end up getting there faster.



Nov. 22-Dec. 21

Choose three things that you care about deeply, and invest your best in them this week. Emotions are running high, and there are more than enough distractions to throw you off course, Sagittarius. Create a short list of your top priorities, and tangibly infuse your enthusiasm and vision into them. What you do now is very much a reflection of who you are and where you’re at. Don’t let shiny things throw your focus.



Dec. 22-Jan. 19

The full moon on the 16th is inevitably going to bring up big feelings. Seek creative connections and inspired solutions to any trouble you run into, Capricorn. You are in a particularly fertile place that can support you in making meaningful strides in your emotional maturity and development. This week, prioritize what brings you joy and fosters wellness in your life over what advances your desire to compete with others.



Jan. 20-Feb. 18

As tempting as it may be to rush into the future and generate progress, you may not actually be ready for it, Aquarius. Slow down, and gather up your energies. People and situations are still very much revealing themselves to you, and it would be a loss if you didn’t take the time to properly listen and take it all in. There is no race, and you’ve got nothing to prove. Prioritize making a thorough assessment instead of getting it done ASAP, Aquarius.



Feb. 19-March 20

This week’s astrology, including the full moon, is kicking up a lot of strong emotions in everybody. You may find yourself caught up in someone else’s enthusiasm or enchanted by a plan that sounds good, even if it isn’t great for you. Check in with your own permeability, and remember to center your own felt experience when assessing situations and making choices, Pisces.

