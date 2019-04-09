Your Weekly Horoscope: April 10 – 16, 2019

March 21-April 19

It’s time to take a leap of faith, Aries, and that begs the question: what do you believe in? If your actions require convictions that you don’t have, it’s time to change your course, or change your attitudes. Slow down and ask yourself these three important questions this week: why am I doing what I am? Can I stand behind my choices, regardless of the outcome? And finally, am I making compromises that compromise me?

April 20-May 20

It’s hard to know the right balance sometimes. It’s wise to listen to others and take counsel from trusted sources, but sometimes you have to go your own way, too. Start to really prioritize your own wisdom, Taurus. Pay attention to the patterns running through your life and let your past be your best teacher. If you take in too much advice or direction, you’re likely to feel confused and exhausted this week. Slow down, tune in, and trust your inner voice, my love.

May 21-June 21

As you grow, it’s inevitable that you outgrow people and situations, but along with that comes outgrowing attitudes and beliefs, too. Allow space for you to integrate the major shifts that have occurred within you in recent months, Twin Star. You’ve changed, and while it’s not totally clear where it will all take you, it is clear that it’s somewhere new. Break old habits and routines as you make decisions with intention and more than a bit of bravery.

June 22-July 22

It’s possible to truly feel yourself, to take what is yours, to bask in the light of your accomplishments, and to not be an ego monster. You need a healthy sense of self not only to thrive in your life, but also in order to be able to own the wonderful things about your life and self. Being amazing doesn’t mean that you’re better than anyone, or that you deserve more or better than others. Place your value in as high esteem as you’d do for a loved one, Moonchild.

July 23-Aug. 22

Get excited, Leo! You have put yourself in an excellent position and you earned the right to brag a little. The trick is to not need validation from others in order to celebrate yourself. You are wonderful whether or not anyone is looking, whether or not your people say anything about it. Stop looking outside of yourself for love, dear one. Be your own best friend and treat yourself with the love and care that you deserve this week.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

Things are not likely to be quite as they appear. Events this week will confront you with things that seem lovely on the surface, but may in fact be more demanding of you than you’re willing to give. Investigate the truth under the surface of things so that you can make necessary adjustments. You may need to change your expectations, your commitments, or your approach. Make changes now, while it will be relatively easy to do so, Virgo.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Be suspicious of the role that fear plays in your life, Libra. It can at times be hard to determine what is safe and practical versus what is simply being motivated by dread, but learning to tell the difference is an invaluable life skill. When the glass feels half empty is when you need perspective—not answers. Take the time this week to get centred before you get going. In other words, clarify your question to find the answers you actually need, my love.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

When there’s intense energies in the air—like you can expect there to be this week—is when you need to find your centre or a place of stillness to access. You are changing, but your habits won’t organically update without a serious reboot. Be conscious about how your actions and your intentions are and aren’t matching up—you don’t need to feel bad about it, only to use that awareness to help you to level up your life. You’ve got this, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

What you need this week is time. You’ve got yourself all wound up in knots, considering all angles and potential outcomes of a thing, and it’s scattered your thinking and your precious energy. It’s time to get centred on your goals and hopes, or you’ll find yourself chasing the shiniest thing—not the most valuable one. It’s time for you to prioritize what gives your life meaning, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

If you act before you’re ready you’re likely to find yourself in a shame or blame spiral that creates more problems than it fixes. Strive to get centred before you get moving this week, Capricorn. There’s too much going on for you and if you react to each thing individually, ignoring the big picture, you’ll not like what you get. Resist the urge to do everything, all at once, and instead make sure that you do it in the best way you can, one step at a time.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

There’s always a path that you don’t see. When you try to do everything on your own, you limit your perspective unnecessarily. This is a powerful time for you to collaborate with others, Aquarius. Find creative possibilities to help you get where you want to go next. If you are willing to take your time it’s not a problem that you are experimenting—it’s an opportunity! Change your approach and you expand what’s possible, my love.

Feb. 19-March 20

The very struggles you’ve been having that have made you feel depleted have the answer you’ve been looking for in them. To find a sense of peace or inner balance, you need to be able to be flexible in the face of upsets. You are capable of responding to whatever your life has thrown at you, but you’re stuck at the stage of acceptance. If you were able to accept your current conditions, you can more gracefully get to the rising-to-the-challenge part, Pisces.