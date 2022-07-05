Your Weekly Horoscope: July 6-July 12, 2022

June 22-July 22

Do your best to recuperate your energies this week. If you’ve been feeling anxious or scattered, look inward. Find ways of grounding yourself and reconnect with your inner wisdom as this will help you cope with life. Life can be full of struggles, but you don’t need to struggle against your own best interests.

July 23-Aug. 22

You don’t need to prove yourself to anyone, Leo. This week, you run the risk of allowing your ego to get in the way of your own happiness and progress. If you’re being driven by a fear of failure or a desire to compete with others, then you’re likely not checking in with yourself or investing in what matters most to you. Make sure that you’re acting based on a clear set of motivations, even if that feels more vulnerable.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

If you’ve taken on too much or moved too quickly in recent weeks, you’re likely feeling overwhelmed this week. It’s okay to slow down and prioritize self-care, Virgo. You can’t always be of service to others or even to your ambitions. This is one of those times in which you may need to let go. Honour your needs, even if that confuses others or requires you to pause on some projects.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

Things are not always as they seem, and this week, it’s important that you don’t prioritize appearances over authenticity. It’s okay to be going through a rough time, and it’s okay to need help. Be kind enough to yourself to honour your emotions, and be brave enough to share what’s happening in your life with the people who’ve earned your trust. Prioritize authenticity over people-pleasing, and you’ll be on the right track, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You’ve got decisions to make, and that may feel tricky this week. If you find yourself unable to make a choice, it’s time to take a step back and engage in heartfelt (and potentially uncomfortable) reflections. Things are changing in your life, and that means you’ve got to adjust. Instead of seeking the “right” answer, align with what’s authentic and true for you, Scorpio.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

This week, it’s important to reflect on past experiences so that you can identify patterns that play out in your life. When you learn from the past, you may have to set boundaries in the present that are hard to articulate or maintain. You don’t have to be perfect to point yourself in the right direction, Sagittarius. Strive to be the best version of yourself in the here and now.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

You may be feeling pretty overwhelmed, but remember there’s a bigger picture at play. It’s time for you to gather your energy and get ready to deal with whatever needs your attention. You don’t need to find quick results or simple fixes in order to be on the right path, Capricorn. Do it right, even if it requires some big changes this week.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Pick your battles wisely, Aquarius. You’re likely feeling overwhelmed, and that can lead to defensiveness. You don’t need to respond to everything (and certainly not right away). Do your best to show up when you can in a productive way, or you may end up with struggles that distract from your true goals. Engage with others when you’re able to listen and not only when you want to contribute.

Feb. 19-March 20

Making mistakes is an inevitable part of life. But if you are adaptable enough to learn from your missteps, it’s really not that bad. This week, you may fear failure, or you may have to deal with the consequences of having messed something up. Don’t try to be perfect or smooth things over; instead, prioritize an earnest desire to understand how you got here and what you can learn from it, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

While you may need to be assertive and bold this week, it would be wrong to lead with your ego. What you need is a creative and collaborative approach that allows others to shine with you. Involve others in your thought process, and strive to come up with solutions that work for everyone. It may seem like the slower road, but in the end, you’ll waste less time, Aries.

April 20-May 20

What others think is important, but it’s not more important than what you think. If you overvalue other people’s opinions, or worse, what you imagine their opinions are, you may feel burnt out or defensive. Identify and care for your own emotions, Taurus. This isn’t an act of selfishness; it’s one of self-preservation. Find your peace, and mobilize from there.

May 21-June 21

In order to embody the changes that you need most, you must first let go of the habits and beliefs that are getting in your way. This sounds simple, but it can be an intimidating and confusing task. This week is a powerful one for making improvements in your life, but you may feel uncertain about what the right thing to do is. Instead of seeking perfection, just seek the next best step.