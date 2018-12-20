2019 Horoscopes: What the Universe Has In Store for Your Sign

1. What’s in store for Aries in 2019 (March 21 – April 19)

Pay very close attention to the intentions or resolutions you set for yourself this year, Aries. The beginning of 2019 is a launching pad from which you can send yourself soaring towards a bold new vision. The universe is pumping up your imagination with a daring new idea early on in 2019, one that you run with throughout the year. Don’t be afraid of the potential it holds. Seize the moment, Aries. If ever there was a time for you take a chance, 2019 is it. You are the pioneer of the zodiac, born to make your mark. In your relationships: You have big dreams this year, and you’ll want time and space to make it all happen. Give yourself room to breathe, but don’t shut your nearest and dearest out completely. At work: Expect to grow out of your old goals this year, Aries. Your sights are being set on new horizons. Drop stale commitments and re-envision your path. Money, Money, Money: Watch for leaks — all the little things can add up this year and it might be time for you to keep a closer eye. Surprise! A seemingly impossible dream is becoming a reality. Welcome it with open arms.

2. What’s in store for Taurus in 2019 (April 20 – May 20)

New year, new you? The year ahead is a time of personal re-invention. Don’t feel you need to cling to your old ways, or your old plans. While your sign isn’t typically known for embracing change, you are more than ready to surprise us all by starting a fresh chapter, one where you are developing new goals, perspectives, and habits that will move you forward in ways you never imagined. Step outside your comfort zone, Taurus. You won’t regret it. In your relationships: You’re craving evolution this year. Are the people around you growing at the same pace? Relationship ruts are ready to be broken, and fresh new connections are waiting. At work: Your career is under construction this year, Taurus. You might not be exactly where you want to be just yet, but that’s okay. The foundation that you are building is part of a much longer plan. Trust in it. Money, money, money: Cash comes and goes for you this year. Watch for unexpected expenses, but don’t let them throw you — you *will* find a way to take care of business. Surprise! This is a year of personal breakthroughs. You will be a deeper, richer version of yourself by the time 2019 winds down.

3. What’s in store for Gemini in 2019 (May 21 – June 20)

Your values are shifting this year, Gemini. As an air sign, it’s not unusual for you to struggle with clarity. Especially when it comes to your life’s path and purpose. But something is stirring deep in your heart, begging you to listen. What desire have you been ignoring? What do you want to experience at the most personal level? This year isn’t about doing what looks good on paper, or biding your time while playing it safe. This is about letting your heart, not your head, lead the way for once. In your relationships: If you’ve been unreliable, unreadable, or unreachable in the past, expect 2019 to be the year prove to everyone that you can be counted on. At work: Your job might feel like it’s getting in the way of your personal life this year. It’s time for you to re-assess what’s really important to you, Gemini, and learn to say no when your 9-5 starts creeping into your 5-9. Money, money, money: How far can you make your $$ go? Try doing more with less this year: energy exchanges, volunteering and clothing swaps are your new currency in 2019. Surprise! Watch for new friends and the advice they bring. A growing social circle will bring unexpected adventures and awakenings.

4. What’s in Store for Cancer in 2019 (June 21 – July 22)

You are redefining your personal life this year, Cancer. Expect to dive deep into thoughts and discussions about what family, friends, and home mean for you. For some Cancerians, 2019 will be the year you decide to start a family of your own. For others, it may be the time you adopt a chosen family within your friends, colleagues and partnerships. Whatever you’re working through, emotional availability is huge for you now. Work-life balance, digital detoxes and self-care weekends can top the priority list this year. In your relationships: The urge to merge is strong. Partnered Cancerians are taking their relationships to the next level. Single? This could be the year you make a serious match. At work: Ambition doesn’t have to come at the expense of your well-being, Cancer. You’re learning what you’re willing to sacrifice for your career. Trust yourself on this one. Money, money, money: Watch your spending on the home front, Cancer — you can easily go overboard! Sacred spaces will feel so much calmer without a hefty price tag attached. Surprise! The solar eclipse on July 2 puts added emphasis around your goals for the future. Watch for big decisions that will affect your personal life.

5. What’s in store for Leo in 2019 (July 23 – August 22)

You have been moving through a tremendous cycle of growth these past couple years, Leo. Now, the question is: What are you going to do next? In 2019, you have the power to use your voice, talents, and creativity in a way you only dreamed of before. It’s time to get clear about the path you’ve been walking, and what you believe it can lead you to. Looking for clues? Pay close attention to the lunar eclipse on January 20. It will help you to better understand your purpose for the year ahead. In your relationships: Your love life can heat up this year with weekend getaways and spontaneous date nights. Single? It may be time to ditch your usual dating games and find new ways to connect. At work: You’re on fire, Leo. The work you have put into your path the last few years is finally starting to pay off. Get ready to ask for what you’re worth. Money, money, money: Side hustle, anyone? This year you can land on a brilliant idea to make some extra cash. Surprise! You and a close friend just might dream up a new adventure together before the year is out.

6. What’s in store for Virgo in 2019 (August 23 – September 22)

Get ready to let go, Virgo: 2019 is a year to free yourself from any clutter that is weighing you down. You are starting to get crystal clear about what’s holding you back physically and emotionally, and the changes you’re making will give you a new sense of freedom. These changes might not always be easy, but remember that you’re starting a new chapter this year. Once you’re on the other side of it, you’ll appreciate all the space you’ve created where something bigger and better can be invited in. In your relationships: Let someone sweep you off your feet this year, Virgo. Whether it’s your long-time love or a new crush, it’s time to let down your guard and let romance win. At work: Are you using your time wisely, Virgo? A passion project can become a major focus for you if you learn to work smarter, not harder. Money, money, money: You’re getting serious about every dollar you spend. Revamp your budget to curb conspicuous consumption, pay off any debts and save up for something special. Surprise! You’ve come down with a case of serious wanderlust — and you just might amaze yourself by booking a last-minute plane ticket to a new destination.

7. What’s in store for Libra in 2019 (September 23 – October 22)

While you’re often the one giving advice and support, it’s your turn to be championed: 2019 puts people in your path who can help you reach your potential. Listen to your friends when they tell you about your amazing qualities. Listen to your coworkers when they point out the great job you’re doing. Let the people around you help you rise up this year, and take any compliments, invitations, and opportunities that come your way. In your relationships: This might not be the year for single Librans to settle down. First dates bring fireworks, but the passion may not last long. Already paired up? Love will grow stronger when you give each other time and space to do your own thing. At work: This year asks you to set your sights on one clear goal. Whether it’s a raise, promotion, or new career path, it’s time to set your intentions and go for what you want. Money, money, money: Know your value, Libra. It’s time to look at whether your earnings match your talent. Surprise! Someone wants to help you this year in a big way. Watch out for a friend or colleague who becomes a mentor that pushes you into new territory.

8. What’s in store for Scorpio in 2019 (October 23 – November 21)

You are sitting on a beautiful vision that’s begging to be brought to life. Revisit your old journals, notebooks, or dreams you’ve had in recent years. Think back to ideas and plans that were left on the sidelines when life got busy. Out of all the signs in the zodiac, you are most capable of deep transformation, but you can also be your own worst enemy when it comes to embracing change. What is it time to say yes to? In your relationships: Single Scorpios could unexpectedly fall hard for someone new this year. Partnered up? Expect relationship ruts to be addressed for once and for all. At work: The energy in early 2019 is pushing you to look at your next major leap. You might find yourself questioning your place in the world, and how you can get your ideas seen and heard in the workplace. Money, money, money: Be careful that you don’t get overly optimistic about your cash flow, Scorpio. Create a list of a few must-have purchases this year to stay on track, or revise your budget. Surprise! Doors are opening for you this year. Watch for an unexpected opportunity where your talents can shine in a new light.

9. What’s in store for Sagittarius in 2019 (November 22 – December 21)

This can be your year, Sagittarius — as long as you focus on building bridges, not burning them. Friends love the way you speak your mind and always seek the truth. But be careful about jumping to conclusions before you have all the facts. In 2019, you can be the person who lifts others up by encouraging open dialogue, active listening, and radical acceptance. In your relationships: Choose quality over quantity and be careful not to spread yourself too thin, Sag. You might miss out on some deep connections if you stay too busy with superficial encounters. At work: There is a slow transformation taking place throughout the year that is shifting the foundation of your career. Pay attention to new ways in which you want to work, and new expectations that you have of yourself. Money, money, money: As a fire sign, you can have a laissez-faire attitude towards finances, but 2019 can be a smart time to figure out how to make your money grow— or at least start saving for a rainy day. Surprise! Anything you are writing, publishing or making public (and yes, Instagram counts) can get you noticed this year. Keep a well-curated online presence to maximize your potential.

10. What’s in store for Capricorn in 2019 (December 22 – January 19)

Buckle up, Capricorn. There’s an eclipse series in your sign this year that will catapult you into a new chapter. Don’t be scared: This isn’t anything you can’t handle. In fact, you’ve already been feeling the shift for some time now. These changes can start with your identity, spilling over into your career, relationships and more. You might leave 2019 as a very different person, but you will love the way change looks on you. In your relationships: Beware any drama. A fun-loving flirtation might turn out to be more than you bargained for, and relationship issues will need to be dealt with head-on before resentments build. At work: Watch for a new career path this year, Capricorn. What you once thought was going to be your true path is turning out to just be the start of a much bigger journey. Take the leap into the unknown. Money, money, money: You’re re-structuring, and that means you might need to give up a sense of security in order to grow. Cash might not flow as fast as you’d like it to this year, so be patient and practical. Surprise! Stay open to old friends — and old flames — who mysteriously re-emerge.

11. What’s in store for Aquarius in 2019 (January 20 – February 18)

This can be a particularly pivotal year for Aquarians who have been fostering a passion project or creative vision and are getting ready for the big reveal. Launches, announcements, and unveilings can go over really well in 2019. But even if you’re not there yet, your community and connections are working for you, and you’ll be the centre of attention this year. Everyone wants a moment of your time and then some, so don’t bother trying to hide. In your relationships: The professional can become personal this year. Watch for workplace romances, or creative collaborations between you and your love. At work: Don’t be shy, Aquarius. People want to hear from you this year. Ask for what you want and you just might get it. Money, money, money: Your cashflow ebbs and flows this year — and when it’s good, it’s really good. But also be prepared for the lows. Surprise! Stay open to exploring your ancestry this year. A secret from your distant past can surface, giving you new insight into who you are.

12. What’s in store for Pisces in 2019 (February 19 – March 20)