Your Weekly Horoscope: August 16 - August 23, 2022

July 23-Aug. 22

If you’ve taken on too much or are feeling particularly overwhelmed, it’s important to you heed your emotions, Leo. You may have a strong impulse to shake things up, but it’s not the way to go. Take care of your heart, and strive to cultivate some equilibrium before you take on anything else or try to smooth things over this week. While you can technically power through, it’s unlikely to improve anything. Work from the inside out.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You can control very little outside of how you participate. If you don’t have clear boundaries, you run the risk of getting pretty defensive this week. There’s an important difference between rules and boundaries, as well as between judgment and discernment. Locate your needs and capacity, and express them in your relationships without the need to defend yourself, Virgo. Allow room for others to show up or not, and make your determinations from there.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

If you’re feeling sad, that’s okay. The key is to understand your situation and how your emotions are playing out. You may need to take responsibility for the ways that you have participated, or you may need to get more realistic about how others have been behaving and what that really means to you. In any case, now is the time to get real, even if it’s hard.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

You run the risk of slipping into an anxious frame of mind this week, Scorpio. It might be best to spend some time alone, getting grounded and reflecting on where you’re at and what you need. The worst thing you can do is assign blame or obsess over where others are at. The most important thing isn’t how you got here— it’s what you’re going to do now that you are here.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

If you’re trying to make a big-picture change in your life, you’re on the right track, Sagittarius. Just don’t rush matters in such a way that you end up bullying or alienating the very people that you’re trying to win over. Listen as much as you speak, and be willing to compromise when needed. Who knows? Your vision may be improved by input from others. Create some space to receive feedback, and be open to what comes through.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

Speak your heart, Capricorn. It’s important that you honor your truth enough to articulate it to others. Not only do they deserve to know what’s up for you, but you deserve to share your thoughts. Whether you’re building an empire, relationship, or new way of talking to yourself, this is an important time for finding ways of communicating that are as kind and patient as they are effective.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

Inevitably in life, you’re going to have obligations that you need to meet. But it’s easy to tell yourself something is necessary when it’s really just a choice. This week, it’s important for you to identify what you’re choosing and why. This will increase your sense of freedom and agency, but it will also help you see your options more clearly. Own your choices, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

Putting yourself out there can make you vulnerable even when you succeed. This week, you may be experiencing anxiety as a result of something truly positive in your life. That can be confusing, but it’s also pretty normal. Before you seek to figure out why you’re feeling off, get emotionally grounded. In doing so, you’ll safeguard yourself from possible stress-induced projections, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

You’re at the end of an important cycle, but you might not be feeling relieved. If you’ve been running yourself too hard, your body and heart may be especially stressed this week. You don’t need to “fix“ anything as much as you need to slow down, recharge, and take stock of where you’re at. It’s time for you to prioritize some TLC. Don’t wait until you hit a wall before you decide to take care of yourself, Aries.

April 20-May 20

If you’ve been feeling down, this moment is ripe for finding the motivation you need to press on. Taking a collaborative or creative approach to coping with your stressors is the most effective way to deal with the more annoying parts of your life this week. Don’t be scared to ask for help—just don’t let other folks override your own insights, Taurus.

May 21-June 21

It’s hard to tap into your gut instincts when you’re emotionally overwhelmed. This week, your most important job is to connect with your heart. This is likely to require you to slow down and prioritize your wellness over external pressures. This may be a wake-up call to develop better boundaries or a reminder to put them in place. Be willing to let go of what does not serve you, at least for a little while, Gemini.

June 22-July 22

This week you run the risk of falling into a negative frame of mind. On its own, that’s not so bad, but it may lead to you believing that things are worse than they are or that you have no resources to tap into to help you out. Take the time to notice the allies and assets that you have available to you. It will help to bolster your confidence and align you with the positive potential at play.