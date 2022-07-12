Your Weekly Horoscope: July 13-July 19, 2022

June 22-July 22

The Full Moon in your relationship house on the 13th will bring up intense emotions and dynamics for you this week. Instead of trying to preserve the peace or defend yourself, prioritize getting to the heart of the matter. Do your best to listen to what others are saying and to share what’s happening in your own life. If what you want is to be happy, you don’t need to prove yourself. Choose your battles wisely, Cancer.

July 23-Aug. 22

It’s easy to jump to conclusions this week, but that won’t help you. You may not have all the information you need to make sense of things, and you’re inclined to misinterpret what you do know. This is a recipe for things to get messy quickly. Take a measured approach to self-care and how you relate to others. A little patience will take you a long way, Leo.

Aug. 23-Sept. 22

You’ve been laying the foundation for meaningful changes that have the potential to elevate your life. Even with all the chaos happening in the stars, there’s still so much to support you in building value into your life, Virgo. Bring creativity and curiosity to the things that are important to you. While it may feel like some events in life are a blur, others need to move slowly. There’s no rush! Work with the flow of energy in your life, and trust that that’s enough.

Sept. 23-Oct. 22

This week, your boundaries are really important: your clarity around what they are and your ability to communicate and maintain them for yourself. Whether others disappoint you or you make mistakes yourself, it’s okay! It’s all just experience that can empower you for whatever comes next. It isn’t always possible to protect your peace, but you do have agency around how you engage with others while respecting your own needs, Libra.

Oct. 23-Nov. 21

Don’t lose sight of what sparks joy within you! You may be facing big problems with unclear solutions and it’s also true that you don’t quite know what you want. Instead of focusing on the action, go deeper, Scorpio. Reflect on what you truly want and need, and take note of your own internal obstacles. This won’t magically fix anything, but it will point you in the right direction when deciding your next best steps.

Nov. 22-Dec. 21

The truth is the same whether or not you want to face it. This week, you may need to cultivate acceptance for truths that are uncomfortable or that you wish were different. It’s important to remember that acceptance is not consent— it is only awareness. When you embrace the truth, you are better equipped to manage yourself and your life more smoothly, Sagittarius.

Dec. 22-Jan. 19

There will be a Full Moon in your sign on the 13th, and this is a powerful time to reflect. You don’t need to make any sudden moves or big changes, but it would be wise to get grounded and consider how the patterns in your life and your own behaviour are connected to your past. By understanding the source of your issues, you can more efficiently and effectively use your energy to make the most of wherever you’re at.

Jan. 20-Feb. 18

If you can keep your attention affixed to what actually matters, you’ll make the best use of this week’s energy. It may be tempting to take on too much or to burn your candle at both ends of the wick. You can do it all, but you may not be able to do it well. Center your priorities and pace yourself, Aquarius.

Feb. 19-March 20

You might be feeling overwhelmed this week, which is no surprise given the chaotic nature of the transits. Don’t forget to center self-care when you’re not feeling yourself. This may look like setting boundaries, giving yourself space to rest and recover, and staying aligned with your hopes, commitments, and goals. If things get messy, that’s okay; don’t abandon yourself in the process, Pisces.

March 21-April 19

This Full Moon in Capricorn may throw you for a loop. Power struggles and conflicts may come at you in ways that take you by surprise. Whether you need to be accountable for things you’ve done or you need to protect yourself, don’t lash out. Reacting defensively will bring the opposite outcome of what you really want, Aries.

April 20-May 20

You’ve got to restore and recharge this week, Taurus. If you’ve been pushing yourself too hard or taking on too much, it could detract from all the potential in your life right now. In order for a plant to grow, it needs both sunlight and darkness. Be like a sun-seeking plant, and give yourself time to reboot this week.

May 21-June 21

Knowing what you can and can’t do is central to success. This week, it’s not enough to know your limits; you’ve got to do the work to embody them. That may require you to rein yourself in or put yourself out there even more. Either way, take ownership of how you participate. Don’t let your circumstances allow you to act defensively or against your best interests.