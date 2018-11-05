The Best Advent Calendars Of 2018

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
We use cookies (why?) You can change cookie preferences. Continued site use signifies consent.
Sure, a tiny piece of sub-par chocolate hidden behind flimsy cardboard doors is one way to count down to Christmas. But why settle for that when you could enjoy hand-made, locally-roasted chocolates from Soul Chocolate in Toronto? Or a daily tea or coffee flavour to sip on chilly mornings? From luxe skin care and hand-made wooden ornaments to vegan candies and top-notch chocolates, here are our picks for the advent calendars that’ll help you celebrate the season.