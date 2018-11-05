Living

The Best Advent Calendars Of 2018

Celebrate each day with a small gift, whether it’s a daily dose of tea, luxurious skin care products, or a sweet treat.

Sure, a tiny piece of sub-par chocolate hidden behind flimsy cardboard doors is one way to count down to Christmas. But why settle for that when you could enjoy hand-made, locally-roasted chocolates from Soul Chocolate in Toronto? Or a daily tea or coffee flavour to sip on chilly mornings? From luxe skin care and hand-made wooden ornaments to vegan candies and top-notch chocolates, here are our picks for the advent calendars that’ll help you celebrate the season.

Choose your own chocolates
