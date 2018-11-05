The Best Advent Calendars Of 2018

Sure, a tiny piece of sub-par chocolate hidden behind flimsy cardboard doors is one way to count down to Christmas. But why settle for that when you could enjoy hand-made, locally-roasted chocolates from Soul Chocolate in Toronto? Or a daily tea or coffee flavour to sip on chilly mornings? From luxe skin care and hand-made wooden ornaments to vegan candies and top-notch chocolates, here are our picks for the advent calendars that’ll help you celebrate the season.

1. Choose your own chocolates $70, The Bay. Fill this wooden Gluckstein Home Advent calendar with your favourite treats. 2. Chocolate galore $28, Purdys Chocolatier. Kids and adults will both be delighted by the drawers of chocolate that make up this calendar. 3. Beauty blitz $45, Sephora. Get your beauty fix this December with a whole range of Sephora-branded products. 4. Fresh French skin care $59, The Bay. Treat yourself or a loved one to luxurious skincare products. 5. Tea time $49, David’s Tea. Warm up with seasonal teas, year-round faves and throwback flavours.

6. Treat yourself $89, The Bay. Sample products from American skin care brand Kiehl’s.

7. Vegan-friendly $39, Squish. There’s no gelatin in these gummy candies!

8. Hand-made fine chocolates $18, Soul Chocolate. Indulge in bean-to-bar chocolate from a Toronto-based company. 9. Coffee connoisseur $220, KaffeBox. Canadian Tyler Olson lives in Norway, but he’s originally from Saskatchewan. Thankfully, he ships Scandinavian Specialty Coffee Advent calendars back home.

10. For the speed reader $55, Hingston & Olsen. This collection of short stories is perfect for cozying up by the fire.

