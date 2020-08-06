5 Ways You Can Help Keep Canadian Arts Alive

Lockdown closings of galleries, theatres and bookstores have been hard for artists. Fundraisers have popped up across the country—and could use your help.

The AFC

For over 60 years, the AFC (formerly the Actors Fund of Canada) has provided emergency assistance to film, TV, music, theatre and dance workers. It’s given out over $1 million during the pandemic, focusing on those who need money for immediate basic needs.

Glad Day Bookshop Emergency Fund

The oldest LGBTQ bookstore in the world is very familiar with shaky financial ground–30 per cent of donations help keep it open. The rest is split between work, grants and loans for queer artists, performers and tip-based workers.

The Woodcock Fund

Pre-dating the pandemic by 40 years, this fund run by the Writers’ Trust of Canada offers emergency money to a writer in the middle of a book-length project. Grants are usually between $2,000 and $10,000.

National Theatre School Tuition Relief and Art Apart

Sandra Oh and Colm Feore are among the illustrious alumni of the Montreal-based school. In March, it launched Art Apart, a fund providing $750 each to 100 young theatre artists to create a piece of online work during the pandemic. Current donations go towards tuition relief.

Vibe Arts Relief Fund

Social distancing almost prevented this 25-year-old organization from doing what it does best: bringing free arts education to Ontario children who need it most. But it quickly launched four online arts, crafts and performance programs, which also keep local artists employed.