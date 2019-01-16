22 Flowery Looks To Channel Summer

Florals are always fresh. The trick, though, is to know which blooms are in at any given moment. Right now, Laura Ashley’s twee, peony-covered pilgrim sleeves are out (so ’60s), as are the kitschy chintzes of the late ’80s, and the hyper-stylized William Morris patterns of the aughts. Today’s hot take: dramatically lush over-sized blooms — hyper-amped versions of the kind found in Dutch masters’ paintings, which are cascading across wallpapers, curtains, dresses and bags. Saturated pinks, oranges, yellows and reds pop off dark backgrounds, creating a hard-edged attitude that says, “While these roses may be pretty, they do have thorns.”