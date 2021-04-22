How To Fight Climate Change: Write Your Politicians

To deal with the climate emergency, we need systemic change, which means putting the heat on government. Some tried-and-true strategies for getting your letter noticed.

To really deal with the climate emergency, we need systemic change, which means putting the heat on government to do what’s right. When it comes to reaching out to politicians, “there’s no one-size-fits-all magic formula for citizen advocacy,” says Lisa Gue, an Ottawa-based senior policy analyst for the David Suzuki Foundation. That said, she has some tried-and-true strategies for getting your letter noticed. Check out the letter above, then read the strategy below.