Our Favourite Small-Space Barbecues

No backyard or porch space to host a barbecue? These portable, Canadian-made picks will have you grilling on any kitchen counter, balcony or park picnic table.

Tabletop: Jackson Grills Versa 50

This stainless steel tabletop gas grill made in Abbotsford, B.C., clocks in at just 16 lb, is a breeze to set up (just flip out the legs and open the lid) and is even easier to keep clean.

$395, kerrisdalelumber.ca.

Foldable: Napoleon TravelQ 285X

While bigger and heavier than its tabletop counterparts, this gas-powered, foldable grill makes up for the extra weight with a utensil shelf, a large cooking surface and a porcelain cast iron grate, which is better than stainless steel at retaining heat evenly and cooking at high temperatures—both must-haves for the perfect sear.

$399, napoleon.com.

Lightweight: Broil King Porta Chef

This grillmaker’s portable BBQ with detachable legs is exceptionally sturdy given how lightweight it is. A big grilling grate and foldable side tables make large-format meals on the go a snap.

$479, homehardware.ca.