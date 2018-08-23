5 Affordable Steals To Get Your House Ready For Fall

Fall is on the way and we have been searching for the best ways to ready our homes for the upcoming season. Here are 5 sale items that we found that will seamlessly update your home and kitchen space on a budget.

Mixer

If you love baking for the holidays, then this sale item is a must! This Cuisinart Mixer works at 12 speeds and has a 500-watt motor. The beautiful red colour makes it double as a beautiful décor piece for your countertop. $250 (From $400), Canadian Tire.

Pillow set

The leaves are changing colour, so swap out your decorative pillows. Grab this warm brown velvet square pillow set from Walmart for only $40. Also available in other fall colours. $40 (From $48), Walmart.

Bakeware set

Hosting family functions for the upcoming holiday season? Kitchen Stuff Plus has got you covered. Grab this non-stick 5-piece bakeware set for half off the original price. $15 (From $30), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Welcome mat

Decorating your front door is the sweetest way to welcome a new season. This doormat has the perfect fall design and is made from natural coconut fibre. $20 (From $25), Kitchen Stuff Plus.

Planter

Nothing livens up your home like flowers that are in season. Grab this adorable hanging planter for your living room and make it home to some gorgeous marigolds. $12 (From $18), EQ3.