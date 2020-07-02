What's New On Netflix Canada In July 2020

All the new shows and movies worth checking out.

Netflix continues to roll out an immense amount of new content to satiate the viewers who can no longer go to movie theatres. Since Netflix is now the primary entertainment option for many people around the world, it’s intriguing to keep an eye on which shows and movies have broken out during the pandemic—and it’s not always the big glossy productions that do so. The success of the reality series Floor Is Lava, where the floor is, well, lava, may have been easy to predict, since we want to see people placed in a horrible situation and actually have a way out of it, unlike in real life. Let’s have a look at this month’s content and try to see if we can predict what the next inexplicable breakout hit will turn out to be.

Netflix in July: What you should watch



Unsolved Mysteries (July 1)

There are two big 1980s nostalgia projects debuting on Netflix in July. The first is this revival of the 1987 NBC series about—you guess it—unsolved mysteries, where the host (Robert Stack in most of the original episodes) introduced stories about people who vanished, UFOs that remained unidentified, and historical conspiracies, while the producers put a mix of documentary footage and fictionalized re-enactments up on the screen. The success of the ’80s nostalgia-fest Stranger Things got Shawn Levy, one of the show’s executive producers, interested in bringing back Unsolved Mysteries, though the reboot comes with some changes in format. Each episode focuses on only one case, and there is no host, probably because it is still not possible to revive Robert Stack using CGI.

The Baby-Sitters Club (July 3)

The other trip back to the ’80s is this new series based on the famous novel series created by Ann M. Martin, about teenage girls who form a local baby-sitting business and learn valuable lessons. Despite the massive popularity of the books, the franchise hasn’t had a lot of luck in adaptations so far. A 1990 series on HBO (before HBO got super prestigious) lasted only one season, while a 1995 feature film didn’t do well at the box office. Now Netflix is trying again with 10 half-hour episodes, executive-produced by Rachel Shukert, a playwright and TV writer (Glow) who also has experience in the young-adult novel field with the series Starstruck.

Ofrenda a la Tormenta (July 24)

The third and final film in the “Baztan Trilogy,” based on the novels by Dolores Redondo, following the 2017 El guardián invisible and the 2019 Legado en los huesos. The protagonist is the police detective Amaia Salazar (Marta Etura), who keeps getting drawn back to her hometown of Baztan to investigate grisly murders that may have some kind of connection to supernatural Basque mythology. The first two films were released to theatres, but the finale was moved to Netflix due to the pandemic.

Last Chance U: Laney (July 28)

One of Netflix’s biggest documentary hits is this series about junior college football, where each batch of episodes follows a football season, the players and coach, and the communities they live and play in. This season takes place at Laney College in Oakland, California, as the Laney Eagles try to defend their 2018 title, though the team’s coach, John Beam, wasn’t wild about the show’s title: ““I told them we’re not ‘Last Chance U,’ We’re your first chance. We’re your Best Chance U.” This is expected to be the last season focusing on football, with future seasons shifting their attention to basketball.

Date TBA

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage- ep 9 &10 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The story of the Japanese boy band continues into the COVID-19 era.

Coming to Netflix on July 1, 2020

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated children’s series about Chico Bon Bon, who is a monkey and has a tool belt.

Deadwind: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pihla Viitala and Lauri Tilkanen as two Helsinki police detectives whose investigations uncover conspiracies, corruption, and all the other fun stuff you expect from a Nordic crime drama.

Say I Do — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The producers of “Queer Eye” turn their attention to weddings, sending an interior designer, a fashion designer and a chef to help couples plan and execute their dream weddings.

Under the Riccione Sun — NETFLIX FILM

Directed by Younuts (the collective name for the Italian directing team of Niccolò Celaia and Antonio Usbergo), this beach movie is about teenagers finding love and wearing swimsuits.

Unsolved Mysteries — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Licensed content:

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

Beastly

Catch Me If You Can

Cleo & Cuquin: Season 2

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jumping the Broom

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Mean Girls

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Once Upon a Time in the West

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Stand by Me

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Art of War

The Big Short

The F**k-It List

The Great Gatsby

The Italian Job

The Terminal

Trotro

True Grit

True Romance

Tully

Zodiac

Leaving Netflix on July 1, 2020

A Quiet Place

Coming to Netflix on July 2, 2020

Thiago Ventura: POKAS — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Brazilian comedian stars in Netflix’s first stand-up comedy special of the month.

Warrior Nun — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this adaptation of the 1990s comic series by Ben Nunn, a young woman (Alba Baptista) is resurrected from seeming death as a member of an ancient sect of demon-slaying nuns. In keeping with the religious nature of the monster-fighting, each episode is named after a Bible verse.

Coming to Netflix on July 3, 2020

The Baby-Sitters Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Cable Girls: Final Season: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The period-piece drama, which follows a group of young women working as telephone operators in 1920s and 1930s Madrid, gets deeper into the 1930s and the Spanish Civil War.

Desperados — NETFLIX FILM

You would have thought that the internet would put an end to the stock plot of characters attempting to retrieve messages before someone else sees them. But no: Nasim Pedrad has sent a nasty email to her boyfriend, and she and her friends (Anna Camp and Sarah Burns), travel to Mexico to try and delete the message before her boyfriend can read it.

JU-ON: Origins — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a six-episode series based on the long-running Japanese horror franchise, the protagonist tries to find a haunted house that may hold the key to a mysterious disappearance.

Southern Survival — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A team from BattlBox, which sells outdoor survival products, try to find out if such products can actually help them survive explosions and other potentially-deadly events.

Coming to Netflix on July 4, 2020

The Girl on the Train

Coming to Netflix on July 6, 2020

Licensed content:

A Kid from Coney Island

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun

Coming to Netflix on July 8, 2020

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A documentary about Walter Mercado, the astrologer whose death in 2019 put an end to his career as one of the most-watched TV personalities in Latin America and the U.S.

Stateless — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Cate Blanchett co-created and co-starred in this six-part suspense drama that follows four people from different backgrounds who meet in an immigration detention centre in Australia.

Was It Love? — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

K-drama about a single mom (Song Ji Hyo) who has a great job but has given up on love and dating, until four potential suitors enter her life. Can she choose one man in 16 episodes?

Licensed content:

Yu-Gi-Oh!: Season 1

Leaving Netflix on July 8, 2020

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Coming to Netflix on July 9, 2020

Japan Sinks: 2020 — NETFLIX ANIME

A family must learn to survive in a Japan that has been devastated by a natural disaster. Based on the novel of the same name by Sakyo Komatsu.

The Protector: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The final season of the fantasy drama about members of an ancient order sworn to protect Istanbul from supernatural menaces (not to be confused with the ancient order from “Warrior Nun”).

Coming to Netflix on July 10, 2020

The Claudia Kishi Club — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A promotional short for “The Baby-Sitters Club,” paying tribute to one of the club’s founding members and a groundbreaking character for Asian-Americans in the 1980s.

Down to Earth with Zac Efron — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The “High School Musical” star travels around the world in search of healthy lifestyles that won’t destroy the planet, accompanied by Darin Olien, founder of the lifestyle brand SuperLife.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space — NETFLIX FAMILY

Remember when “Josie and the Pussycats” did a season that was retitled “Josie and the Pussycats in Outer Space?” Well, this is actually the fourth season of Netflix’s “The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants,” but it takes place in space.

Hello Ninja: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Two kids and their cat continue to turn into ninjas in this animated preschool series.

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A reality dating series in its most basic form: single people are set up with a series of blind dates, and then asked to choose which one they would like to date again.

The Old Guard — NETFLIX FILM

Yet another story about a member of an ancient order sworn to protect the world from supernatural menaces. Charlize Theron stars as the leader of this team of immortal mercenaries and Kiki Layne as their newest recruit. Based on the comic book by writer Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

The Twelve — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Belgian 10-episode courtroom drama about a controversial murder trial and the jurors who are asked to decide the case.

Coming to Netflix on July 12, 2020

Licensed content:

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

Coming to Netflix on July 14, 2020

The Business of Drugs — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Author and ex-CIA officer Amaryllis Fox (“Life Under Cover”) looks at six different illegal drugs and how they are sold in different countries around the world, such as Colombia, Myanmar and Kenya.

On est ensemble (We Are One) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A making-of documentary about “Solidarité,” the social-justice activist music video.

Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The first solo Netflix special for the South African-born, New Zealand-resident comedian, taped during a set in Australia.

Licensed content:

Slender Man

Coming to Netflix on July 15, 2020

Dark Desire — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maite Perroni stars in this suspense drama series as a woman who may find out that her husband (Jorge Poza) has some unpleasant secrets.

Gli Infedeli (The Players) — NETFLIX FILM

Stefano Mordini’s film returns to a classic Italian film genre by presenting a series of short vignettes on the theme of sex and romance.

Skin Decision: Before and After — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Two skin experts, Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Sheila Nazarian and skin-care consultant Nurse Jamie, show off various techniques for making rich people look younger than they are.

Coming to Netflix on July 16, 2020

Fatal Affair — NETFLIX FILM

Peter Sullivan’s film may have chosen a title similar to “Fatal Attraction” for a reason: it stars Nia Long as a married woman who finds herself threatened by a man (Omar Epps) she had a brief affair with.

Indian Matchmaking — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A reality show about the continuing practice of arranged marriages, starring professional matchmaker Sima Taparia and the marriages she arranges for her U.S. and Indian clients.

MILF — NETFLIX FILM

Three beautiful French women in their 40s go for a beach-party vacation, where they meet and have affairs with men who are quite a bit younger.

Coming to Netflix on July 17, 2020

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A six-part Brazilian series with a story that has unintended resonance: young people in a small town must give up kissing when it turns out that it’s the main source of transmission for a deadly disease.

Cursed — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the novel by Frank Miller (The Dark Knight Returns) and Tom Wheeler, the origins of the King Arthur legend are retold as a teen drama, from the point of view of Nimue (Katherine Langford), the future Lady of the Lake, who teams up for a quest with the future King Arthur (Devon Terrell).

Coming to Netflix on July 20, 2020

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love — NETFLIX FAMILY

A special extra-long episode of Netflix’s sitcom about a teen genius (Paulina Chávez).

Coming to Netflix on July 21, 2020

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the first season of the German teen version of “Breaking Bad,” Moritz (Maximilian Mundt) and Lenny (Danilo Kamperidis) started selling ecstasy as a side business, and it got out of hand. This season, things get even more out of hand.

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The star of “Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father” does his second solo Netflix comedy special, which includes stories about his father that didn’t make it into their show.

Street Food: Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A sequel to last year’s series “Street Food,” whose episodes focused on the best food for sale outdoors in Asian cities. This season’s six episodes cover six Latin American cities.

Ip Man 4: The Finale

Coming to Netflix on July 22, 2020

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary series about how real-life federal police took down real-life mafia families in New York City in the 1980s.

Love on the Spectrum — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This documentary explores the dating lives of young people with autism.

Norsemen: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

For fans of Viking-related comedy who crave something more authentic than “Hägar the Horrible,” this series from Norway will hit the spot. Season 3 is described as a prequel to Season 1.

Signs — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A mystery about the secrets that are revealed after a new murder in a small town has a suspicious resemblance to the M.O. of another, older murder.

Licensed Content:

Sons of Anarchy: Season 3-7

Coming to Netflix on July 23, 2020

The Larva Island Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

A spinoff movie based on the popular South Korean animated series “Larva,” about a talking yellow larva named Yellow and a talking red larva named Red.

Coming to Netflix on July 24, 2020

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Unscripted singing competition where six amateur singers compete for a cash prize.

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing — NETFLIX FAMILY

A special extended episode of DreamWorks Animation’s How to Train Your Dragon spinoff.

The Kissing Booth 2 — NETFLIX FILM

In this sequel, high school senior Elle juggles a long-distance relationship, college apps and a new friendship that could change everything.

Ofrenda a la tormenta — NETFLIX FILM

Coming to Netflix on July 26, 2020

Good Girls: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Christina Hencricks, Retta and Mae Whitman star in the comedy-drama as suburban moms who make ends meet by turning to crime.

Licensed Content:

Banana Split

Coming to Netflix on July 27, 2020

Licensed Content:

Elysium

Coming to Netflix on July 28, 2020

Last Chance U: Laney — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Leaving Netflix on July 28, 2020

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Coming to Netflix on July 29, 2020

The Hater — NETFLIX FILM

Jan Komasa’s film, which Netflix bought after it won a prize at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, is about a former law student who finds his true calling as a paid social media troll.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Host Raphael Rowe continues to tour the prisons of the world, showing us what it’s like to be incarcerated.

Coming to Netflix on July 30, 2020

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy — NETFLIX ANIME

Animated adaptation of the 2018 Transformers toy line.

Coming to Netflix on July 31, 2020

Get Even — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In this teen drama from the BBC, four teenaged girls form a club whose mission is to get back at school bullies, only to find themselves framed for the murder of one of the bullies.

Latte and the Magic Waterstone — NETFLIX FAMILY

An animated hedgehog named Latte goes out on a quest to find a magic stone that can save his forest.

Seriously Single — NETFLIX FILM

Fulu Mugovhani and Tumi Morake star as two single women with very different ideas about how to find true love.

The Speed Cubers — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Documentary about the world record holders for solving a Rubik’s Cube in the shortest amount of time.

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The third season of “Sugar Rush,” Netflix’s reality bake-off series, where four teams compete to see who can make the sweetest sweets and have the fewest hilarious cooking fails.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Based on the Dark Horse comic book series about a highly dysfunctional group of siblings with superpowers, who have been forced to work as a team to save the world.

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Maggie Civantos and Najwa Nimri star as a pair of jewel thieves who gather an all-female crime team for one last big heist.

Leaving Netflix on July 31, 2020

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Godfather

The Godfather: Part II

The Godfather: Part III