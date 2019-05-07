Everything We Know About Baby Sussex—So Far

After weeks (nay months, nay years!) of waiting, the Sussex family co-pro has finally taken up residence on this side of Meghan Markle’s uterine sack. Here’s everything we know about the royal baby—and the things we’re still mildly, appropriately, totally-not-obsessively curious to find out.

Watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex introduce their baby boy to the public for the first time! 💙 (Video: Dominic Vince) pic.twitter.com/5yXBnGYaY4 — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) May 8, 2019

What? When? Where?

The first details of the royal birth were revealed via (ding, ding, ding), the @sussexroyal Instagram account with an announcement reading “It’s a boy!” On Monday afternoon Harry spoke briefly with the media revealing that the little guy was “absolutely to-die-for” and that he is “so incredibly proud of [his] wife.” (Pause for a collective awwwwweeeee.) The newest royal made an auspicious entrance at 5:26 AM London time. His weight is seven pounds, three ounces. The location of the birth remains unconfirmed with Entertainment Tonight claiming that the Duchess had her desired home birth at Frogmore Cottage (that’s where Harry spoke to the media), but the Daily Mail reporting that it happened at a nearby hospital.

Does the royal baby have a name yet?

Yes! Bookies had doubled down on favourites like Alexander, Arthur, James and Spencer (Princess Diana’s maiden name). But two days after the birth the couple announced over Instagram that they’d named their boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Note, not Archibald, but the infinitely cuter Archie. We’d like to imagine they took inspiration from the redheaded Archie of Riverdale.

Who does the baby take after?

Two days after the birth, the couple introduced the baby to the world while standing in St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle. “It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said. She also shared that she’s impressed by the baby’s sweet temperament. Harry, ever the jokester, claimed he had no idea where he got that from.

"We're absolutely thrilled – welcome to the Sleep Deprivation Society!" — The Duke of Cambridge on his and The Duchess's delight at the birth of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son pic.twitter.com/3sTvDL14Cr — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 7, 2019

How has the rest of the family reacted?

Per an official royal announcement posted on the official royal easel, Her Majesty, Charles, Camilla, William, Kate and members of the Spencer family are all “delighted with the news,” re: lucky number seven. Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland is reportedly “overjoyed,” and currently staying with the couple at Frogmore, while William welcomed his little bro to the “sleep deprivation society.” As for Kate, the tabloids are claiming that the new baby has made the Duchess want a fourth child.

How many traditions have been broken so far?

It’s true, the California Duchess is to protocol as the queen is to emoting in public. So far we know that Meghan did not participate in the long standing (and sort of outrageous) tradition of royal moms posing on the hospital steps shortly after the birth. Team Sussex’ previously announced plan to indulge in parental private time in advance of a public debut is not exactly the royal reg, and if the first images of the baby really are seen on Instagram, that would certainly represent a first. (The royal easel has no comment, but a certain amount of resentment could be assumed).

What else is there to know?

Well if you’re here in Canada, you may want to know that Niagara Falls was lit up blue on Monday to celebrate the new arrival. (The CN Tower apparently opted for a more gender-neutral celebration with purple). Also that Prime Minister Trudeau has extended well wishes, and that Jessica Mulroney is currently the top pick for godmother according to British betting houses.