See New Photos Of Olivia Colman And Helena Bonham Carter In The Crown

Netflix has done quite the publicity blitz for Season 3 of The Crown already this week, and now the streaming service has given another sneak peek at its stars.

Olivia Colman, Helena Bonham Carter and Tobias Menzies have all posed for new photos for the latest issue of Entertainment Weekly, with Colman taking over from Claire Foy as the Queen, while Bonham Carter inherits the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby and Tobias taking up Prince Philip from Matt Smith.

The photos, which the magazine ran on its Instagram account, show Oscar-winner Colman looking completely regal as Elizabeth II. In the first, she stands looking confidently at the camera while Helena and Tobias stand behind her. In the second, she looks wistfully to the right in an ornate room. The third features Helena in a very chic, ‘60s style dress giving a daring glare at the photographer with a quizzical eyebrow raised. The fourth features Ben Daniels holding a camera and staring thoughtfully off to the left. He’ll be playing Margaret’s husband Antony Armstrong-Jones in the series, taking over from Matthew Goode in the role.

Netflix confirmed the third season’s air date with a 20-second trailer showing Olivia as Her Majesty earlier this week, basically setting the Internet and social media alight. (It’s been nearly two years since fans got to watch their favourite royals drama.)

Season 3 picks up in 1964 and runs through 1977, and it features an all-new cast. In addition to Olivia, Tobias, Ben and Helena, Josh O’Connor will play Prince Charles, Marion Bailey will be the Queen Mother. The new season also sees some new roles, with Emerald Fennell stepping in as Camilla Parker Bowles, Erin Doherty starring as Princess Anne and Jason Watkins as former U.K. Prime Minister Harold Wilson.

Season 4 will begin production later this year, and will feature newcomer Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and is also rumoured to see Gillian Anderson playing Margaret Thatcher.