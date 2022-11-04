4 Streaming Platforms To Try Out (That Aren't Netflix or Amazon Prime)

From the best in horror to inclusive programming, these streaming platforms offer cinematic experiences that will entertain and inspire



The major streaming platforms don’t hold a monopoly on good cinema. If you’re looking for a change in your viewing habits or a more specialised curation, here are four alternative options to try.

Get scared. Really, really scared

Shudder has perhaps the most impressive collection of horror, thriller and supernatural films on the internet. Reviews from other subscribers help you decipher which films will truly scare your socks off. $5 per month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

What to watch: Color Out of Space, a sci-fi grotesque horror based on H.P. Lovecraft’s short story, starring Nicolas Cage.

Satisfy your inner cinephile

Spend less time finding your next film with this service from the venerable Criterion Channel, which lets you search the world’s best cinema based on genre, decade, country or director. $15 per month.



What to watch: Sorry We Missed You, an intimate portrayal of the family life of the British working class.

Expand your viewing

Fearless is a Canadian streamer built around inclusivity. It rejects hateful content and highlights films made by BIPOC, LGBTQ+ and female directors. $7 to $11 per month.



What to watch: For Izzy, a drama about a recovering addict who befriends the widower next door.

Stream the latest indie films

MUBI shares the best of contemporary and classic cinema. Curators source films through international festivals, with a sharp eye for originality. $13 per month.



What to watch: The Nest, a thriller following a family who relocates to an isolated estate.