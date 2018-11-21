Here’s Why The Royal Family Was Laughing In Prince Charles’ Birthday Portrait

When a pair of portraits were released for Prince Charles’ 70th birthday, a surprisingly candid snap showed the Cambridges, Sussexes, and Prince Charles and Camilla caught up in a fit of giggles. From Prince George’s belly laugh to his new auntie Meghan’s doubled-over posture, royal watchers have been dying to know what was going on behind the scenes – and it’s finally been revealed.

As it turns out, one of the family’s loyal staffers was on hand alongside royal photographer Chris Jackson to keep the kids smiling – and it worked on the whole group! According to Us Weekly, a source revealed that it was none other than Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ longtime nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo. The Spanish caretaker was reportedly standing just behind the camera, making silly faces to capture the children’s attention.

In the touching photograph, the Duchess of Cornwall can be seen with her arm around her step-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte. Five-year-old Prince George is happily seated on grandpa’s lap, while the Duchess of Sussex is bent over with laughter beside her husband, Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are equally as pleased with Maria’s dedication to the family photo, and while Prince Louis looked a bit serious, it wasn’t so for the other two photos, where he can be seen gleefully smiling and grabbing at the Prince of Wales’ nose.

Maria officially joined the Royal Family as a nanny back in 2014, when George was only 18 months old. Since then, she has seen the Cambridge clan grow, and will likely be around to see a new cousin join the fold when Prince Harry and Meghan welcome their first child in the spring. Speaking to People, a royal source said: “Maria loves the children dearly. She can be firm and strict, but she is very loving and soft with them, too.” Her strong relationship with George was on full display in a very famous photo of the two by a window in Buckingham Palace, where the little prince is hilariously sticking out his tongue and Maria is positively beaming.