Entertainment

All The TV Shows The Royals Can’t Enough Of (Including Game Of Thrones)

Even dukes and duchesses need some downtime to sprawl out in front of the telly.

by
Royals favourite TV shows-Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing with eachother

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in New Zealand. (Photo, Anthony Devlin - Pool/Getty Images)

Royals are just like us — couples like Prince William and Kate and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle love to unwind by watching some of their go-to shows. From Game of Thrones to Downton Abbey to The Crown, here are some royally approved television series to add to your watch list.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle
