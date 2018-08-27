All The TV Shows The Royals Can’t Enough Of (Including Game Of Thrones)

1. Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Like Her Majesty, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be huge fans of The Crown. The Netflix series will reportedly kick off its third season in 2019 with British actress Olivia Colman taking over the lead role from Claire Foy. So far, it has chronicled the early years of the Queen’s reign and her marriage to Prince Philip, but will slowly make its way through all six decades of her time on the throne. Nights in at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace also feature reality shows like the The Voice Kids. Finalist Donel Mangena made the revelation during an appearance on the UK’s Lorraine talk show. The teen crossed paths with the newlyweds after performing at the Queen’s 92nd birthday celebration in April, and was shocked to discover he had royal fans. He says he expected “a handshake,” but “Meghan Markle ran to me, gave me a hug. She screamed my name, like, ‘Donel!’” Harry’s love of reality television also extends to Britain’s Got Talent, according to judge Amanda Holden. Chatting to the UK’s Independent, she revealed that the prince cheekily asked her if former judge Piers Morgan was “really a prat” to which she answered: “You can’t say that but yes!”

2. The Queen

Even the Queen can’t turn down a night in with Netflix. According to actor Vanessa Kirby, who famously played Princess Margaret in the first two seasons of The Crown, Her Majesty has queued up the award-winning historical drama, which is inspired by her life. “A friend of mine was at a party where he didn’t know anyone so sidled up to a group who were discussing the show. One of the women said, ‘My granny kind of likes it.’ It turns out it was one of the princesses – the Queen’s granddaughter. It’s quite a reliable source – so I am sure she is a fan!” explained the 30-year-old during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Her Majesty is equally invested in the life of the Crawleys and their grand estate Downton Abbey. While many fans tuned in to watch the drama unfold both upstairs and down, the monarch watched with a historically accurate eye. “She loves to pick out the mistakes,” claims royal commentator Brian Hoey, author of At Home with the Queen. He adds: “They do tend to get it right. However, the Queen did notice on one episode that there was a young so-called British officer wearing medals which had not been awarded when he was supposed to be alive. He was fighting in the First World War and the medals on his chest did not come in until the Second World War.”

3. Prince William & Kate

While Prince William waits for his time to rule the throne, he loves to watch all of the drama unfold on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. After their children have gone to bed, the future king and his wife, the Duchess of Cambridge, venture into the fantasy world of Westeros. During an appearance on BBC Radio 1 back in 2017, the father of three expressed his love for the show, even encouraging the DJ to tune in. “You should definitely watch Game of Thrones, that’s worth watching,” said William, before noting that he also keeps up on the Claire Danes-fronted series Homeland. Actor Tom Wlaschiha, who plays Jaquan H’ghar on Game of Thrones, further confirmed the royal couple’s love for the show, telling the Evening Standard: “They wanted spoilers but I said I couldn’t tell them. I’m surprised they have time to watch such a long running series.”

4. Prince George

The tiny prince’s telly time is dedicated to Fireman Sam. He loves the popular children’s series so much so, he gets upset if you’re “not showing due diligence to the characters” while watching with him, this according to his mom the Duchess of Cambridge. We can only imagine how excited George was to see himself turned animated for a one-off special called “The Prince of Pontypandy.” In the royal-themed episode, Prince George visits Fireman Sam’s hometown, where he helps the local hero save the day.

5. Princess Eugenie

Eugenie’s snack drawer is as diverse as her must-see television programming. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar in 2016, the Queen’s granddaughter revealed that while snacking away on fries and “cashew nuts with mustard,” she loves to watch everything from How to Get Away With Murder – “Viola Davis, she’s insanely good” – to her favourite series Outlander. And when she’s with her soon-to-be husband Jack Brooksbank, the royal turns on The Walking Dead. She also admitted she loves cooking programs — but changes the channel on reality shows.

6. Prince Charles & Camilla

When it comes time to choose a program to watch, the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall don’t always see eye to eye. While Prince Charles is partial to Poldark, which is set in Cornwall, his wife is a long-time fan of Downton Abbey. Lesley Nicol, who plays head cook Mrs. Patmore in the award-winning period drama, once told The Express that Camilla “genuinely loved the show.” But when speaking with her husband, she recalls: “He had a slightly glazed look, although being very nice.”

7. Zara & Mike Tindall