Rihanna Is Pregnant—And The Photos Are Unreal

Stop the presses—Rihanna is PREGNANT!

The singer-turned-business mogul recently showed off her growing baby bump while on a wintry walk through the streets of New York with rapper and daddy-to-be A$AP Rocky, and the photos from their announcement are all kinds of wonderful. We’ve got an instant tooth ache from that forehead kiss—and we’re also wondering why we didn’t drape our baby bumps in more jewels (sorry kids, this is goddess-level accessorizing).

Check them out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

But seriously, aren’t the photos just magical? According to People, they were taken in Harlem, where A$AP Rocky grew up, so it was the picture-perfect spot to reveal that they’re starting a family of their own. And despite the blizzard that recently hit NYC, Riri doesn’t seem fazed at all, rocking pointy-toed heels, a hot pink parka and oodles of brightly coloured jewellery.

There’s no due date yet, but this pregnancy announcement probably means that fans who are eager for new music from the singer will have to wait even longer once she has her hand full with new motherhood. That being said, we can’t wait to see Rihanna with her sweet babe in tow. Congrats!