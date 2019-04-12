12 Totally Addictive Reality Shows To Watch On Netflix

Netflix has been serving up a slew of must-watch reality shows. From the buzzy Selling Sunset to Tinder-come-to-life Dating Around, here are the best reality shows on Netflix to feed your drama-filled obsession.

Selling Sunset

Synopsis: The elite real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

Reality show look-a-like: The Hills

Why you should watch: Botox, booze and brokers? Sign us up! We never knew we needed a reality show featuring real estate mavens, but Selling Sunset is all the rage right now—and for a good reason. The show is made by former producer of The Hills, Adam DivEllo, and will have you binging the entire series.

Queer Eye

Synopsis: Grab some tissues! An all-new “Fab Five” serve up hip tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals that bring out all the feels.

Reality show look-a-like: Queer Eye for the Straight Guy

Why you should watch: Between Jonathan Van Ness’ GIF-worthy expressions (see: “Can you believe?”) to Antoni Porowski’s infinite love of avocados, this feel-good makeover show–which just dropped a new season—needs to be watched with a box of kleenex to wipe away your happy tears.

Dating Around

Synopsis: In each episode of flirtations and fails, one real-life single navigates five blind dates. The mission: Find one match worthy of a second date.

Reality show look-a-like: The Bachelor

Why you should watch: Many of us know the struggle of going on a blind date. From culture clash to awkward silence, you’ll feel less alone after watching these IRL dates play out on-screen. And for the couples with a genuine connection? They just might inspire you to keep swiping.

Nailed It!

Synopsis: Home bakers with a terrible track record take a crack at re-creating edible masterpieces for a $10,000 prize. It’s part reality contest, part hot mess.

Reality show look-a-like: The Great British Bake Off (if legit everything went wrong)

Why you should watch: Raise your hand if you’ve ever tried to make a chic dessert you saw on Pinterest but it just ended up looking like you had a fight with fondant (*slowly raises hand*). Tune in for the sweet treats and stay for hilarious host Nicole Byer and loveable pastry chef Jacques Torres’s comedic chemistry.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Synopsis: Queens compete for $100,000 and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar in this Emmy-winning show hosted by the mother of all drag mothers, RuPaul.

Reality show look-a-like: America’s Next Top Model

Why you should watch: Despite RuPaul’s offensive comments and his narrow representation of drag queens, this OTT reality show is truly iconic for so many reasons (read: the hilarious queens that have us cry-laughing 24/7 and their equally amazing costumes).

Synopsis: In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter—and choose joy.

Reality show look-a-like: Hoarders: Buried Alive

Why you should watch: Because there’s something so satisfying about opening up your sock drawer and seeing piles of perfectly folded pairs nestled into place.

Terrace House: Opening New Doors

Synopsis: A group of young people—including a chef, a snowboarder and a hockey player—gather in the Karuizawa woods while pursuing their dreams.

Reality show look-a-like: Big Brother

Why you should watch: We have enough drama in our lives that the last thing we want at the end of a long day is *more* catfights. The show is surprisingly relaxing and relatable because it’s the most realistic reality show out there. No screaming, petty drama and backstabbing, just normal people forming genuine connections, which is truly refreshing.

The Final Table

Synopsis: Teams of elite chefs vie to impress the world’s toughest palates as they whip up iconic dishes from nine nations in this star-packed competition.

Reality show look-a-like: Top Chef

Why you should watch: One of our many guilty pleasures is food competition shows. We’ve binged Master Chef, Chopped and Top Chef more than we can count—and The Final Table definitely satisfies our hunger for delicious food TV. Plus, who else spotted Alessandra Ambrosio and Dax Shepard in the trailer?

Dancing Queen

Synopsis: Snatching trophies. Getting gorgeous. Turning it up. Alyssa Edwards rules the dance studio by day, and the drag world by night.

Reality show look-a-like: Dance Moms

Why you should watch: Two words: Alyssa Edwards (a.k.a Justin Dwayne Lee Johnson). Nuff said. If you *live* for dance shows (so all of us), you’ll fall in love with the oh-so extra costumes, stellar routines and of course… the intense competition.

Yummy Mummies

Synopsis: It’s drama Down Under when expectant mothers with model good looks and lavish lifestyles pull out all the stops to prepare for their new arrivals.

Reality show look-a-like: The Real Housewives of Melbourne

Why you should watch: Real talk: this show is a bit of a hot mess, but we simply can’t look away. If the cast of The Real Housewives of Melbourne all got pregnant and competed with each other to buy their baby the most OTT stuff, you’ve basically got Yummy Mummies. Who knew diapers and Dior could go so well together?

Amazing Interiors

Synopsis: Meet eccentric homeowners whose seemingly ordinary spaces are full of surprises, from a backyard roller coaster to an indoor aquarium.

Reality show look-a-like: Anything on HGTV

Why you should watch: Virtually escape to these extravagant homes—where design dreams run wild—and you’ll suddenly forget that all your furniture is from IKEA. These personality-packed homes prove you shouldn’t judge a home by its exterior.

The Fashion Fund

Synopsis: A committee led by Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour chooses 10 fashion designers to vie for $300,000 and a mentorship in this reality competition series.

Reality show look-a-like: Project Runway

Why you should watch: Fashion design lovers, rejoice! If you don’t watch this show for the gorgeous garments and nail-biting competition, you’ll tune in for incredible appearances from judges Diane Von Furstenberg, Jenna Lyons, Anna Wintour and more.