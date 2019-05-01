See The Pictures Kate Took Of Princess Charlotte To Mark Her Fourth Birthday

Every time one of Duchess Kate and Prince William’s children celebrates a birthday, royals fans eagerly await the release of new portraits. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have unveiled three new photos for Princess Charlotte’s fourth birthday, which she’ll mark on Thursday (May 2)—and we can’t believe how different Charlotte looks compared to this time last year.

The pictures were taken by Kate at Anmer Hall, the couple’s country home in Norfolk. They were likely shot while Charlotte and her parents were taking an extended Easter holiday with her brothers Prince George, 5, and Louis, who turned one last week. Kate also took a very sweet series of images of Louis during their stay at Anmer Hall to mark his special day.

In the pictures, Charlotte can be seen grinning and running, smiling for the camera and looking very confident and happy. She sports a floral dress with blue canvas shoes in one and a grey sweater with a kilt in two others. Charlotte resembles both her parents very strongly. She’s got her dad’s eyes, and as royal watchers have repeatedly pointed out, also shares several of the Queen’s features.

As mentioned, this isn’t the first time Kate has taken photos of her children. Last year when Charlotte turned three, Kate captured an “aww!”-inducing shot of her daughter lovingly planting a kiss on baby brother Louis’s forehead.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share two photographs of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, taken by The Duchess at Kensington Palace. This image was taken on 2nd May, on Princess Charlotte’s third Birthday. pic.twitter.com/H5VVgIwRGp — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) May 5, 2018

Kate was also responsible for Louis’s first official portraits, which came out two weeks after he was born, was also behind the camera for portraits celebrating Charlotte’s first birthday in 2016, took pictures of Prince George’s first day at nursery school, and was responsible for last month’s photos of Louis. She also became the first royal to take her child’s first official photos, which she did with Princess Charlotte in 2015.