Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey Are Teaming Up For An Incredible Project

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have a lot in common, like their natural charisma and a mutual passion for social justice. So it’s no surprise that on Wednesday (April 10), they announced a joint project that’ll tackle one of their biggest passions: mental health. Prince Harry announced the “exciting” news on the new Instagram account he shares with Duchess Meghan. The joint venture with Apple will launch in 2020.
We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform. The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive. This commitment builds on The Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve. His Royal Highness has spent many years working with communities throughout the UK and young people across the Commonwealth to break the stigma surrounding mental illness and broaden the conversation of mental wellness to accelerate change for a more compassionate, connected and positive society. Quote from HRH: “I truly believe that good mental health – mental fitness – is the key to powerful leadership, productive communities and a purpose-driven self. It is a huge responsibility to get this right as we bring you the facts, the science and the awareness of a subject that is so relevant during these times. Our hope is that this series will be positive, enlightening and inclusive – sharing global stories of unparalleled human spirit fighting back from the darkest places, and the opportunity for us to understand ourselves and those around us better. I am incredibly proud to be working alongside Oprah on this vital series.”
A source HELLO! UK: “Oprah and the Duke have a personal friendship and they have both had a shared passion for mental health, highlighting the issue and raising awareness.” Not much more is known about the project, but HELLO! understands the prince has asked for donations to mental health charities in exchange for his involvement in the poignant program, which will begin production this summer.
Oprah, 65, has worked tirelessly through her nearly five-decade career to bring joy and spiritual awakening to her loyal fandom, and Prince Harry has certainly made it part of his mission, too. Harry has worked closely with Prince William and Kate—and now, Duchess Meghan—to spearhead initiatives and programs (like Heads Together and the Invictus Foundation) to tackle mental health issues among vulnerable communities and demographics. Oprah was also a guest at his wedding!