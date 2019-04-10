Prince Harry And Oprah Winfrey Are Teaming Up For An Incredible Project

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey have a lot in common, like their natural charisma and a mutual passion for social justice. So it’s no surprise that on Wednesday (April 10), they announced a joint project that’ll tackle one of their biggest passions: mental health. Prince Harry announced the “exciting” news on the new Instagram account he shares with Duchess Meghan. The joint venture with Apple will launch in 2020.

“The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform,” the announcement reads. “The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces, and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive, but to thrive.”

A source HELLO! UK: “Oprah and the Duke have a personal friendship and they have both had a shared passion for mental health, highlighting the issue and raising awareness.” Not much more is known about the project, but HELLO! understands the prince has asked for donations to mental health charities in exchange for his involvement in the poignant program, which will begin production this summer.

Oprah, 65, has worked tirelessly through her nearly five-decade career to bring joy and spiritual awakening to her loyal fandom, and Prince Harry has certainly made it part of his mission, too. Harry has worked closely with Prince William and Kate—and now, Duchess Meghan—to spearhead initiatives and programs (like Heads Together and the Invictus Foundation) to tackle mental health issues among vulnerable communities and demographics. Oprah was also a guest at his wedding!