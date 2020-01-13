This Is Where You Can Stream The Oscar-Nominated Movies In Canada

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were announced on Monday January 13 at a ceremony hosted by Issa Rae and John Cho.

Joker, the controversial Batman villain movie which sparked a backlash with its depictions of extreme violence, leads the pack with 11 nominations, including Best Picture. Other Best Picture contenders include The Irishman, Ford v. Ferrari, 1917, Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Marriage Story and Parasite.

As in previous years, critics of the Oscars are calling out the awards show’s lack of diversity. Only one non-white actor was nominated (Cynthia Erivo for Harriet), despite buzzy performances by Awkwafina (The Farewell), Lupita Nyong’o (Us), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) and Song Kang-ho (Parasite). As well, no women were nominated for Best Director, though women directed numerous well-received movies this year such as Little Women (Greta Gerwig), The Farewell (Lulu Wang), Hustlers (Lorene Scafaria), Booksmart (Olivia Wilde), Queen and Slim (Melina Matsoukas), and A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood (Marielle Heller), just to name a few.

Despite the glaring gaps in the nominations, the Oscars are sure to be interesting to follow. The awards ceremony will take place on February 9th at 8 p.m. ET, and for the second year in a row, there will be no host. You might want to catch up on a few of the movies to make the whole affair much more exciting.

Here is where you can stream the nominated films in Canada.

The Irishman

The Martin Scorsese-directed flick is nominated in a total of ten categories: Best Picture, two nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Production Design, Visual Effects and Adapted Screenplay.

You can stream The Irishman on Netflix.

Joker

The latest movie about the Batman villain leads the pack with eleven nominations: Best Picture, Leading Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Adapted Screenplay.

You can rent Joker on iTunes.

Marriage Story

Noah Baumbach’s drama about a couple working through a divorce is nominated in six categories: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Adam Driver), Actress in a Leading Role (Scarlett Johansson), Actress in a Supporting Role (Laura Dern), Original Score and Original Screenplay.

You can stream Marriage Story on Netflix.

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino’s dramedy about 1969 Los Angeles is up for ten Oscars: Best Picture, Actor in a Leading Role (Leonardo DiCaprio), Actor in a Supporting Role (Brad Pitt), Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Original Screenplay.

You can rent Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood on iTunes.

The Two Popes

This movie about Pope Benedict and Pope Francis forging a new path forward for the Catholic church garnered three nominations: Actor in a Leading Role (Jonathan Pryce), Actor in a Supporting Role (Anthony Hopkins) and Adapted Screenplay.

You can stream The Two Popes on Netflix.

Judy

The Judy Garland biopic has garnered two nominations: Actress in a Leading Role (Renée Zellweger) and Makeup and Hairstyling.

You can rent Judy on iTunes.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The most recent installation in the How to Train Your Dragon series is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

You can stream How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Crave.

I Lost My Body

This movie about a cut-off hand that escapes from a lab with the goal of getting back to its body is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

You can stream I Lost My Body on Netflix.

Missing Link

You’ll recognize the voices of Hugh Jackman, Zach Galifianakis and Zoe Saldana in this movie that is nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.

You can stream Missing Link on Amazon Prime Video or rent it on iTunes.

Toy Story 4

Woody and Buzz return in the fourth movie in this Disney-Pixar movie nominated in two categories: Best Animated Feature Film and Original Song (“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” by Randy Newman).

You can rent Toy Story 4 on iTunes.

The Lighthouse

This movie, which was inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s fragment of the same name, is nominated for Best Cinematography.

You can rent The Lighthouse on iTunes.

American Factory

This documentary, the first release from Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company Higher Ground, is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

You can stream American Factory on Netflix.

The Edge of Democracy

This documentary about the impeachment of Brazil’s former president Dilma Rousseff is nominated for Best Documentary Feature.

You can stream The Edge of Democracy on Netflix.

Life Overtakes Me

This documentary about children in Sweden who have become afflicted with “Resignation Syndrome” as they face deportation is nominated for Best Documentary (Short Subject).

You can stream Life Overtakes Me on Netflix.

Rocketman

The Elton John biopic is nominated for Best Original Song (“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” by Elton John and Bernie Taupin).

You can rent Rocketman on iTunes.

Breakthrough

This movie, based on the novel The Impossible and stars Crissy Metz, is nominated for Best Original Song (“I’m Standing With You” by Diane Warren).

You can stream Breakthrough on Crave.

Ad Astra

This movie, starring Brad Pitt as an astronaut searching for his missing father in the outer reaches of the solar system, is nominated for Sound Mixing.

You can rent Ad Astra on iTunes.

Avengers: Endgame

The most recent movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nominated for Visual Effects.

You can stream Avengers: Endgame on Disney+ or rent it on iTunes.

The Lion King

The live-action remake of this Disney classic is nominated for Visual Effects.

You can rent The Lion King on iTunes.

Hair Love

Made by former NFL wide receiver Matthew A. Cherry, Hair Love is a short film about an African American father trying to do his daughter’s hair for the first time, and is nominated for Best Short Film (Animated).

You can stream Hair Love on Youtube.

Kitbull

This short about a kitten and a pitbull’s unconventional friendship is nominated for Best Short Film (Animated).

You can stream Kitbull on Youtube.

Sister

This stop-motion animated movie, made entirely out of felt, is nominated for Best Short Film (Animated).

You can stream Sister on Youtube.

Brotherhood

This Canadian co-production, which won Best Canadian Short Film at the Toronto International Film Festival, is nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action) at the Oscars.

You can stream Brotherhood on Vimeo.

Nefta Football Club

This French short about children playing football in Tunisia is nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action).

You can stream Nefta Football Club on Vimeo.

The Neighbours’ Window

Marshall Curry’s short about a bored wife and mother who watches her twenty-something neighbours across the street through their window is nominated for Best Short Film (Live Action).

You can stream The Neighbour’s Window on Vimeo.

If you’re keen to watch all the nominated movies and are willing to spend around $20 to purchase them, many are available for preorder on iTunes including: