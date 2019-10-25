What’s New on Netflix Canada in November

As the skies turn grey and the nights grow long, what better way to pass the time than to throw on the flannels and binge-watch?
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 1
A Remarkable Tale
American Son
Apache Warrior
Atypical, Season 3
Birth of the Dragon
Christmas Break-In
Christmas With a View
Drive
Euphoria
Fire in Paradise
Hache, Season 1
Hello Ninja, Season 1
Holiday in the Wild
Holiday Joy
Killers
Maid-Sama!, Season 1
Phil
HOT PICK: Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Limited Series
Netflix’s generally excellent Queer Eye reboot continues to impress, with our favourites heading to Japan to spread their love, light, and fashion tips.
Santa Girl
Sniper: Legacy
Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World
HOT PICK: The King
Shakespeare is sexy again! History’s first showrunner gets his “Henry” plays adapted into this historical drama starring Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp and future Batman Robert Pattison. Advance reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly the performances by Chalamet and Pattison, but this is also an excellent opportunity to watch something just to feel fancy and smarter than your friends.
The Prince & Me
The Man Without Gravity
True: Grabbleapple Harvest
Tucker: The Man and His Dream
We Are the Wave, Season 1
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 3
The Star
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 4
The Devil Next Door, Season 1
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 5
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 4
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 8
Busted!, Season 2
Green Eggs and Ham, Season 1
Let It Snow
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 9
Little Things, Season 3
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 12
Harvey Girls Forever, Season 3
Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 15
Earthquake Bird
El club, Season 1
GO! The Unforgettable Party
House Arrest
HOT PICK: Klaus
Netflix has a deluge of festive content this month. This film—Netflix’s first original animated feature—is about “a postman stationed in a town to the North who befriends a reclusive toy-maker.” I wonder who that could be, huh? The voice cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons and Joan Cusack.
Llama Llama, Season 2
The Stranded, Season 1
The Toys That Made Us, Season 3
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 17
HOT PICK: The Crown, Season 3
This is all that matters. Olivia Colman, people. The Crown returns with a new cast (including Colman replacing Clare Foy) and a new era in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, with a shifting political climate in Britain, Princess Margaret’s marital issues, Prince Charles, and the Queen’s jubilee. And Olivia Colman, just completely crushing it.
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 19
Lliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 21
The Knight Before Christmas
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 22
HOT PICK: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Season 1
This Netflix anthology series digs into the “stories, memories, and inspirations” behind each of Dolly Parton’s beloved songs, with biggies like Kathleen Turner and Julianne Hough starring in individual episodes. Perfect cozy viewing.
High Seas, Season 2
HOT PICK: Nailed It: Holiday!
Before you stuff your face with all sorts of cakes and desserts in December, spend your November watching people make those very cakes and desserts. Reality show Nailed It! returns, with all sorts of holiday-themed baking disasters.
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 26
Super Monsters Save Christmas
True: Winter Wishes
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 27
The Dragon Prince, Season 3
HOT PICK: The Irishman
Martin Scorsese makes his streaming directorial debut with this Netflix Original film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci about the life of career hitman Frank Sheeran and his role in the disappearance of labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. The cast is basically an Academy Awards roll call, plus it uses that hot new de-aging CGI technology, so it’ll be worth your time.
What’s new on Netflix Canada November 28
Holiday Rush
Merry Happy Whatever, Season 1