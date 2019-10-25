What’s New on Netflix Canada in November

As the skies turn grey and the nights grow long, what better way to pass the time than to throw on the flannels and binge-watch?

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 1

A Remarkable Tale

American Son

Apache Warrior

Atypical, Season 3

Birth of the Dragon

Christmas Break-In

Christmas With a View

Drive

Euphoria

Fire in Paradise

Hache, Season 1

Hello Ninja, Season 1

Holiday in the Wild

Holiday Joy

Killers

Maid-Sama!, Season 1

Phil

HOT PICK: Queer Eye: We’re in Japan! Limited Series

Netflix’s generally excellent Queer Eye reboot continues to impress, with our favourites heading to Japan to spread their love, light, and fashion tips.

Santa Girl

Sniper: Legacy

Spitfire: The Plane that Saved the World

HOT PICK: The King

Shakespeare is sexy again! History’s first showrunner gets his “Henry” plays adapted into this historical drama starring Timothée Chalamet, Joel Edgerton, Lily-Rose Depp and future Batman Robert Pattison. Advance reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, particularly the performances by Chalamet and Pattison, but this is also an excellent opportunity to watch something just to feel fancy and smarter than your friends.

The Prince & Me

The Man Without Gravity

True: Grabbleapple Harvest

Tucker: The Man and His Dream

We Are the Wave, Season 1

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 3

The Star

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 4

The Devil Next Door, Season 1

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 5

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, Volume 5

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, Season 4

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 8

Busted!, Season 2

Green Eggs and Ham, Season 1

Let It Snow

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 9

Little Things, Season 3

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 12

Harvey Girls Forever, Season 3

Jeff Garlin: Our Man in Chicago

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 15

Earthquake Bird

El club, Season 1

GO! The Unforgettable Party

House Arrest

HOT PICK: Klaus

Netflix has a deluge of festive content this month. This film—Netflix’s first original animated feature—is about “a postman stationed in a town to the North who befriends a reclusive toy-maker.” I wonder who that could be, huh? The voice cast includes Jason Schwartzman, Rashida Jones, J.K. Simmons and Joan Cusack.

Llama Llama, Season 2

The Stranded, Season 1

The Toys That Made Us, Season 3

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 17

HOT PICK: The Crown, Season 3

This is all that matters. Olivia Colman, people. The Crown returns with a new cast (including Colman replacing Clare Foy) and a new era in Queen Elizabeth II’s life, with a shifting political climate in Britain, Princess Margaret’s marital issues, Prince Charles, and the Queen’s jubilee. And Olivia Colman, just completely crushing it.

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 19

Lliza Shlesinger: Unveiled

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 21

The Knight Before Christmas

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 22

HOT PICK: Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings, Season 1

This Netflix anthology series digs into the “stories, memories, and inspirations” behind each of Dolly Parton’s beloved songs, with biggies like Kathleen Turner and Julianne Hough starring in individual episodes. Perfect cozy viewing.

High Seas, Season 2

HOT PICK: Nailed It: Holiday!

Before you stuff your face with all sorts of cakes and desserts in December, spend your November watching people make those very cakes and desserts. Reality show Nailed It! returns, with all sorts of holiday-themed baking disasters.

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 26

Super Monsters Save Christmas

True: Winter Wishes

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 27

The Dragon Prince, Season 3

HOT PICK: The Irishman

Martin Scorsese makes his streaming directorial debut with this Netflix Original film starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci about the life of career hitman Frank Sheeran and his role in the disappearance of labor leader Jimmy Hoffa. The cast is basically an Academy Awards roll call, plus it uses that hot new de-aging CGI technology, so it’ll be worth your time.

What’s new on Netflix Canada November 28

Holiday Rush

Merry Happy Whatever, Season 1