What's New On Disney+ In June 2020

New content is coming to Disney+! The streaming service from Disney has announced which new TV shows and movies will be added to its lineup next month, and of course that means, more options for the whole family. There’s a handful of titles to look forward to in June, including a behind-the-scenes look into the making of Frozen 2, more episodes of Raven’s Home, and of course weekly episodes of your favourite Disney+ Originals. Plus, the new Artemis Fowl movie that was supposed to be released in theatres will soon be available to stream! Check out the full lineup with specific release dates below.

Be Our Chef

Best for: 6+

Families who love to cook together compete to make themed dishes inspired by your favourite Disney characters. Season finale available June 5

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian

Best for: 9+

A behind the scenes look at the making of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian.” New episodes every Friday until June 19

Disney Family Sundays

Best for: 3+

Crafter extraordinaire, Amber Kemp-Gerstel, shares her passion for crafting with young families in a series of Disney-inspired DIY projects. New episodes every Friday in June

One Day At Disney

Best for: 7+

An inside look at some of the people working across Disney to make the magic happen. New episodes every Friday in June

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet, Season 1

Best for: 11+

Cameraman and survivalist Les Stroud takes you on a daunting journey through the kodiak wilderness. Available June 5

It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer

Best for: 6+

Bill Farmer, the voice actor of Goofy and Pluto, tells the stories of working dogs across the United States while educating viewers on responsible pet care. New episodes every Friday in June

America’s Greatest Animals

Best for: 8+

America’s Greatest Animals takes us across North America on a revelatory mission: which of the continent’s landmark creatures deserve to make the list? Available June 5

Chasing the Equinox

Best for: 10+

The ancients hid the secrets of their incredible knowledge of astronomy in their temples and palaces, built to align with the sun, on the same day, all over the world. Revealing our species’ obsession with the sun, across thousands of years and every continent, this is architectural magic on a cosmic scale. Available June 5

Howie Mandel’s Animals Doing Things, Seasons 1-2

Best for: 8+

Host Howie Mandel collates video submissions from all over the world into hourlong episodes, each narrated with his signature comedy, that showcase animals doing amazing, adorable and hilarious things. Available June 5

Secrets of Wild India, Season 1

Best for: 9+

Hidden away in the shadow of the Himalayas, roam the last great herds of India’s giant grazers; one-horned rhinoceroses, wild buffalo and Asian elephants. Through the eyes of a newborn elephant calf, visit a land of unexpected contrasts and else variety. Available June 5

Tinker Bell and the Pirate Fairy

Best for: 4+

When Zarina the Pirate Fairy steals Pixie Hollow’s Blue Pixie Dust and flies away, Tinker Bell and her friends sets on a journey to get them back. Available June 19

The Greeks, Season 1

Best for: 10+

Navigate your way through ancient Greece, exploring unique artifacts and important individuals along the way. Available June 5

Weird but True!, Season 1-2

Best for: 7+

Join hosts Charlie and Kirby Engelman as these siblings and science-lovers explore the fun and curious ways our world works. Available June 5

Wild Hawaii, Season 1

Best for: 8+

From its hot molten core to the mega sized waves battering its coast, Hawaii is an untamed and very wild bit of paradise that continues to transform itself and challenge expectations. Available June 5

Women of Impact: Changing the World

Best for: 10+

It all starts with one question: How will you make the world a better place? From household names to rising stars, meet the women who are changing our world. They live among primates in the jungle…dive the oceans for clues to the health of our planet, discover our human origins in African caves, and test new technologies in outer space. They break glass ceilings in newsrooms, boardrooms, courtrooms and classrooms. Women are reshaping our world and how we see it. And here are their stories! Available June 5

Disney Insider: Artemis Adventure, Taste of Disney, Runaway Railway

Best for: 7+

“Artemis Fowl” author, Eoin Colfer, takes “Disney Insider” on a tour through the Irish countryside. Walt Disney World chefs open the doors to the Flavor Lab for a look at how they created Epcot’s Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue. Walt Disney Imagineers peel back the curtain on how they built Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Available June 5

Mighty Med, Season 1-2

Best for: 7+

When two comic book fanboys discover a secret hospital for superheroes, they’re offered the job of a lifetime and get the chance to “save the people who save people.” Available June 12

The Liberty Story

Best for: 8+

Walt Disney presents a combination live-action and animated drama of America’s historical fight for freedom. Available June 12

The Story of the Animated Drawing

Best for: 7+

Walt Disney discusses the history of animation. Available June 12

Walt & El Grupo

Best for: 8+

The story of the 1941 Goodwill Tour to South America made by Walt Disney and his staff. Available June 12

Artemis Fowl

Best for: 9+

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies. Available June 12

101 Dalmatians: The Series, Season 1

Best for: 4+

Lucky, Cadpig, Rolly, and Spot have a series of adventures around the Dearly Farm. Available June 19

Big Sur: Wild California

Best for: 9+

National Geographic presents a comprehensive view of the spectacular California coastal area known as Big Sur through the eyes of three intrinsically connected native creatures: condors, sea otters and mountain lions. Available June 19

Muppet Babies Play Date, Season 1

Best for: 4+

The Muppet Babies interact with children. Available June 19

Schoolhouse Rock, Season 1

Best for: 4+

A series of shorts illustrating various songs that teach multiplication tables, grammar, science, American history, computers, economics, and environmentalism. Available June 19

Raven’s Home, Season 3

Best for: 7+

Single mother Raven Baxter panics when she notices that Booker, one of her children, starts showing psychic abilities. Available June 26

Man in Space

Best for: 8+

Exploring the science and history of rockets, and the effects of space travel on man. Available June 26

Mars and Beyond

Best for: 8+

The history and the structure of the universe, the evolution of life on Earth, and a historical and speculative account of life on Mars. Available June 26

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief

Best for: 9+

Percy, who has dyslexia, is surprised to discover that he is a demigod. When he gets accused of stealing Zeus’s lightning bolt, he sets off to find the thief and settle the fight between the gods. Available June 26

Tarzan

Best for: 5+

Tarzan, an orphan raised by mountain gorillas, rescues a woman explorer, Jane. After realising that he’s a human, Tarzan must choose between civilization and the jungle life. Available June 26

Tarzan II

Best for: 5+

Tarzan, a feral boy, finds it impossible to fit in with his ape family. Tired of being the odd one out, he runs away but eventually meets someone who would help on his journey to self-discovery. Available June 26

Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2

Best for: 7+

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen 2, the filmmakers, artists, songwriters and cast open their doors to cameras for a six-part documentary series to reveal the hard work, heart, and collaboration it takes to create one of the most highly-anticipated films in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ near-century of moviemaking. For the first time, cameras were there to capture an eye-opening—and at times jaw-dropping—view of the challenges and the breakthroughs, the artistry, creativity and the complexity of creating the #1 animated feature of all time. Available June 26