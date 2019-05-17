The Most Hilarious Comedies to Watch on Netflix Right Now

Sometimes, we all need a good laugh. Whether you’re getting over a breakup, dealing with a toxic work environment or unwinding after a hard day being a woman in a patriarchal society, chilling out with a LOL-worthy flick can be the ultimate remedy (bottomless tub of ice cream not included). Thankfully, Netflix is serving up a roster of hilarious comedy movies, like The Breaker Upperers, I Feel Pretty and Wine Country, starring Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph and Tina Fey, which will help turn any frown upside down.

Dog Days



Synopsis: Adorable canines connect a wide array of people in Los Angeles, including a morning-show host learning to love again and a barista reaching out to a crush.

Cast: Nina Dobrev, Vanessa Hudgens, Adam Pally

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: Do we even need to explain ourselves here? It’s a freaking movie about dogs, which is reason enough to watch this feel-good film. And even if you’re a cat person, you should watch it, too.

I Feel Pretty



Synopsis: After a spin class accident, a woman plagued by self-doubt wakes up with newfound confidence and a fearless outlook on life, dating and booty-shaking.

Cast: Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams, Emily Ratajkowski

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: We don’t have to tell you twice that Amy Schumer is one of the funniest people in the industry, but what we love about this film is its underlying message about confidence and self-worth—and that is more important than any punchline.

Unicorn Store



Synopsis: After failing out of art school and taking a humdrum office job, a whimsical painter gets a chance to fulfill her lifelong dream of adopting a unicorn.

Cast: Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Joan Cusack

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: This independent film is not your typical comedy—it’s a bit quirky, whimsical and fantastical, but completely loveable. Seriously, if you aren’t already obsessed with Brie Larson from Captain Marvel and Room, you’ll be a stan after you watch this colourful movie.

The Breaker Upperers



Synopsis: For the right price, BFFs Jen and Mel will ruthlessly end any romance. But when one of them grows a conscience, their friendship begins to unravel.

Cast: Madeleine Sami, Jackie van Beek, James Rolleston

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: If you love Broad City, this needs to be on your binge list. Directors and stars of the film Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek make breaking up with a significant other kind of… hysterical?

The Boss



Synopsis: After serving time for insider trading, a broke tycoon seeks to restore her former glory with homemade brownies, but she has unexpected competition.

Cast: Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Bell, Peter Dinklage

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: Two words: Melissa McCarthy. Let’s be real, anything she stars in is pure gold and this OTT flick is no exception. An entire fight scene between two girl scout rivals with McCarthy at the helm? Ridiculous, but seriously entertaining.

Someone Great



Synopsis: On the heels of a blindsiding breakup, music journalist Jenny braces for a new beginning—and one last adventure with her closest friends.

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: We know what you’re probably thinking: breakups and comedy don’t usually go hand-in-hand, but trust us on this one. Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise are a comedic trio we wish we had to support us during every. single. heartbreak.

Snatched



Synopsis: An impulsive daughter and her cautious mom attempt to bond while on vacation in Ecuador—until a kidnapping hurls them into sidesplitting peril.

Cast: Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Ike Barinholtz

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: This is the perfect movie to watch with your mom paired with face masks and handfuls of popcorn. Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn play a seriously relatable mother-daughter duo that will leave you both in stitches.

Bring It On



Synopsis: Pressure mounts on the captain of a decorated cheerleading squad as she attempts to lead her crew to its sixth consecutive national title.

Cast: Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku, Gabrielle Union

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: We still think about this line even to this day: “This is not a democracy, it’s a cheerocracy.” Iconic. This movie is the epitome of everything right with the early aughts—and deals with issues of race and appropriation in ways that are still exceedingly relevant today.

Dumplin’



Synopsis: To prove a point about measuring up and fitting in, Texas teen Willowdean Dickson enters a local pageant run by her ex-beauty queen mom.

Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Jennifer Aniston, Odeya Rush

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: Underneath the glitter and hairspray, this dramedy is about much more than pageantry—it’s about smashing the heck out of problematic beauty standards. If you don’t tune in for Jennifer Aniston’s Southern accent, you have to watch the epic drag queen cover of Dolly Parton’s “Joelene.”

Ibiza



Synopsis: When Harper is sent to Spain for an important work meeting, her hard-partying friends tag along and convince her to pursue a fling with a famous DJ.

Cast: Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer, Phoebe Robinson

Streaming: Yes

Why it will make you laugh: Three friends + sunny Ibiza + a smoking hot DJ + lots of booze = a recipe for a hilarious hot mess of a movie (in the best way possible). Gillian Jacobs, Vanessa Bayer and Phoebe Robinson have incredible comedic chemistry and this girls-gone-wild-style movie will feel like an epic night out on the town, without ever having to leave your couch.

Wine Country



Synopsis: When longtime friends meet up for a wine-soaked birthday getaway in Napa Valley, their perfectly planned weekend turns messier by the minute.

Cast: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey

Streaming: Dropping on May 10

Why it will make you laugh: Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey—’nuff said. All you need is these comedy queens with bottomless Pinot in the middle of Napa Valley and you’ve got yourself the ultimate movie for girl’s night.

Always Be My Maybe



Synopsis: Everyone assumed Sasha and Marcus would wind up together except for Sasha and Marcus. Reconnecting after 15 years, the two start to wonder… maybe?

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, Keanu Reeves

Streaming: Dropping on May 30

Why it will make you laugh: We can’t freaking wait until May 30, and not just because of queen Ali Wong. (What are you doing with your life if you *haven’t* seen her comedy specials on Netflix?) With Wong and Fresh off the Boat‘s Randall Park, this film serves up an exciting level of representation on screen that already has us smiling.