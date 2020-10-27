What's New On Netflix Canada For November

Everything that’s coming to Netflix Canada in November

Nov 1: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Nov 1: A Belle for Christmas

Nov 1: A Perfect Christmas List

Nov 1: About Last Night

Nov 1: Angels & Demons

Nov 1: Argo

Nov 1: Austin Powers in Goldmember

Nov 1: Bad Santa

Nov 1: Broadcasting Christmas

Nov 1: Catch and Release

Nov 1: Christmas Break-In

Nov 1: Christmas Survival

Nov 1: Clueless

Nov 1: Dawson’s Creek, Seasons 1–6

Nov 1: Due Date

Nov 1: Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Nov 1: Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Nov 1: Gangs of New York

Nov 1: Little Monsters

Nov 1: Mr. Deeds

Nov 1: Papillon

Nov 1: Penelope

Nov 1: Peppermint

Nov 1: Rocky

Nov 1: Ronin

Nov 1: The Da Vinci Code

Nov 1: The Juror

Nov 1: The Notebook

Nov 1: Widows

Nov 3: Felix Lobrecht: Hype

Nov 3: Mother

Nov 4: Blackhat

Nov 4: Dracula Untold

Nov 4: Fifty Shades of Grey

Nov 4: Get Him to the Greek

Nov 4: The Good Shepherd

Nov 4: Identity Thief

Nov 4: In the Lake of the Woods

Nov 4: King Kong (2005)

Nov 4: Love and Anarchy

Nov 4: Mallrats

Nov 4: Unbroken

Nov 5: A New York Christmas Wedding

Nov 5: Aquaman

Nov 5: Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta?

Nov 5: Operation Christmas Drop

Nov 5: Paranormal

Nov 6: Citation

Nov 6: Country Ever After

Nov 6: The Late Bloomer

Nov 9: Undercover, Season 2

Nov 10: Dash & Lily

Nov 10: The Possession of Hannah Grace

Nov 10: Trash Truck

Nov 11: Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun

Nov 11: The Liberator

Nov 11: Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born

Nov 11: Night School

Nov 11: What We Wanted

Nov 12: Ludo

Nov 13: Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Nov 13: The Life Ahead

Nov 13: The Minions of Midas

Nov 13: The Outpost

Nov 15: A Very Country Christmas

Nov 15: The Crown, Season 4

Nov 15: Hometown Holiday

Nov 17: The Boss Baby: Back in Business, Season 4

Nov 17: The Mule

Nov 17: We Are the Champions

Nov 18: El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies, Season 2

Nov 18: Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas

Nov 19: The Princess Switch: Switched Again

Nov 20: Alien Xmas

Nov 20: Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine

Nov 20: If Anything Happens I Love You

Nov 20: Voices of Fire

Nov 21: The Hangover: Part III

Nov 21: The Matrix Reloaded

Nov 21: The Matrix Revolutions

Nov 22: Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square

Nov 23: Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Nov 24: Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday

Nov 24: El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son

Nov 24: Hillbilly Elegy

Nov 24: Wonderoos

Nov 25: The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two

Nov 25: Great Pretender, Season 2

Nov 25: Halloween (2018)

Nov 26: Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Nov 26: Mosul

Nov 26: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Nov 27: A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas

Nov 27: The Call

Nov 27: Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker

Nov 27: Don’t Listen

Nov 27: Sugar Rush Christmas, Season 2

Nov 27: Überweihnachten / Over Christmas

Nov 27: Virgin River, Season 2

Nov 27: La Belva / The Beast

Nov 28: The Uncanny Counter

Nov 29: Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

Nov 30: A Love So Beautiful

Nov 30: Doctor Strange

Nov 30: Finding Agnes

Nov 30: Spookley and the Christmas Kittens

It’s technically NOT the holiday season yet, IMO, but have you been in any physical stores lately? Thanksgiving, Halloween and Christmas products side-by-side! A chaotic blend of buyers and merchandisers throwing whatever will stick to the wall so you can spend money on something, anything during this wild ride of a year.

No tea, no shade: Netflix Canada seems to have taken a similar approach this month, launching a swath of cheerful holiday-focused programming alongside some serious awards bait, straggler horror films and comfortable classics. (Clueless is back!) All of which is to say that there is certainly something for everyone, so grab the popcorn and your wooliest socks and get to watchin’! Here, my top picks for what to stream on Netflix Canada this month.

Dawson’s Creek: The Complete Series (11/01)

I don’t want to wait…to stream this damn series from start to finish. This was a seminal one for me. I used to fantasize about stealing away to some small-town high school to get caught up in the drama of a Dawson/Joey/Pacey/Jen friend group. I wore boat shoes and seersucker and coral necklaces and parted my hair in the centre. I listened to all the Sarahs on repeat, crying into my journal. I indulged in overly verbose dialogue, overwrought emotions and a desire to write screenplays. And, of course, let’s not forget my wonderful, dreamy Pacey. Siiiiigh. Netflix is streaming all six seasons of the show, minus some of the original tunes and the Paula Cole theme song…but I’m here for the drama anyway.

The Notebook (11/01)

Hard to believe this film came out sixteen years ago. Sixteen years ago, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams were blowing up in a big way and absolutely hating each other. (True story: They even had to use stand-ins on set to film face-to-face scenes because they didn’t get along.) They later fell in love and were a Canadian “It” couple for a bit, before finding their way into various prestige films and shows. But here they are, trapped in the amber that is a Nicholas Sparks tearjerker. And it makes me cry. Every. Single. Time.

Dash & Lily (11/10)

A romantic holiday drama series (based on a YA novel series) about a cynical young man (Austin Abrams) and an optimistic young woman (Midori Francis) who fall in love by trading dares, dreams and stories back and forth in a notebook as they gallivant around New York City. Netflix has single-handedly resurrected teen romance with The Kissing Both, The Half of It and To All the Boys, and the results have been solid. Excited for this one!

The Crown, Season 4 (11/15)

The Crown enters the 1980s in full swing with Oliva Coleman’s Queen Elizabeth II facing off against Gillian Anderson’s Margaret Thatcher and Emma Corrin as Lady Diana Spencer. Oooooh, boy. This will be a doozy. Even as someone with only a passing interest in the British monarchy, I have to admit the tragic era of Princess Diana will certainly make for provocative television. The trailer practically feels like a horror film.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (11/19)

I wasn’t kidding about the Christmas content and the romance. Netflix commissioned a sequel to their popular Vanessa Hudgens holiday film The Princess Switch, itself a modern take on The Prince and the Pauper—with Hudgens playing dual roles as a young baker who swaps lives with an identical princess. Well, apparently things weren’t quite so happily ever after, and now the two Hudgenses have to reunite to save one of their relationships, all the while being tormented by a third identical Hudgens! Hudgenses everywhere! (She really cashed some checks on this, huh?)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (10/16)

A holiday musical starring Dolly Parton and Christine Baranski. That’s all you really need to know, and it’s enough to make at least half of Canada’s gay male population faint. Apparently, the plot has something to do with a wealthy woman (Baranski) returning home to evict her entire town and sell the land to developers…only to be swayed by the townsfolk and an actual angel (Parton). But WHO CARES? Fourteen original songs! Parton and Baranski! Sold.

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (11/23)

Hideous Gollum Shawn Mendes “makes sense of his stardom, relationships and musical future” in this concert film told almost entirely through brief glimpses of his shirtless torso. Look, we all know why you’re watching this, and I’m not one to judge. I once played a Backstreet Boys DVD so often the coating came off the disc, and it wasn’t because I loved the music. But Mendes! Hometown proud! Toronto, you’ve produced some serious hotties.

Hillbilly Elegy (11/21)

Get ready for some acting. And wigs. And ACTING. Seven-time Academy Award nominee Glenn Close faces off against six-time Academy Award nominee Amy Adams in a Ron Howard adaptation of J.D. Vance’s memoir. Both performers are going to pull out all the stops to get themselves some awards love this year (a worldwide pandemic knocking out most of the competing films will certainly help), and the trailer for this thing might as well be called For Your Consideration. ACTING.

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (11/25)

Last time I’ll say it, but there are a ton of Christmas movies and TV shows out this month. (Just do a search for the word “Christmas” in the full list above to see how much content there is.) Take your pick! Personally, I’ll be selecting Hot Santa 2: Kurt Russell. The Plot: The North Pole is threatened, and the kids (now teens) from the first film have to save Christmas. Goldie Hawn is in this! And Chris Columbus (of Home Alone and Harry Potter fame) wrote and directed this. Sure! Why not?

Plus, make sure you catch these titles before they’re gone for good!

Everything that’s leaving Netflix in November

Leaving Nov 15: Love Actually

Leaving Nov 16: Zombieland

Leaving Nov 18: Shrek

Leaving Nov 18: Shrek 2

Leaving Nov 20: Batman Begins

Leaving Nov 20: The Dark Knight

Leaving Nov 20: The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

Leaving Nov 20: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

Leaving Nov 20: The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Leaving Nov 20: Twilight

Leaving Nov 27: The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Leaving Nov 30: E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Leaving Nov 30: Jurassic Park