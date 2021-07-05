What's New On Netflix For July 2021

All the new shows and movies worth checking out this month.

What you should watch

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 (July 6): Have you ever seen that Twitter meme where a guy dressed as a giant hot dog implausibly claims that he’s not the person who drove a hot dog-shaped cart through a window? Well, the hot dog guy is comedian Tim Robinson, and it was from the first season of the Netflix series he co-created and starred in. Two years later, he’s back with another collection of sketches built around the theme of socially-awkward people carrying their social awkwardness past the point where it becomes funny, and then to the point where it becomes funny again. Incidentally, the title is “I Think You Should Leave”; the show is not actually advising us to leave with Tim Robinson.

Gunpowder Milkshake (July 14): Netflix describes this film as “the mother of all action movies,” which may be a promise more than any film can deliver, but still, it’s an ambitious take on the “hardened female assassin” subgenre coming to theatres this month with Black Widow: Lena Headey plays a hardened assassin whose abandoned daughter, played by Karen Gillan, has grown up to be a hardened assassin, until she finds herself protecting a young girl (Chloe Coleman), and, to protect her, must reconnect with her mom and a whole team of hardened female assassins (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh and Carla Gugino). Will they protect the girl, and if they do, will she also grow up to be a hardened assassin?

Masters of the Universe: Revelation (July 23): There have been many attempts to revive the 1980s Filmation cartoon, whose popularity has long outlived the Mattel toys it was intended to sell. This one, from creator Kevin Smith, is a bit different because instead of a reboot it’s billed as a sequel: the show will pick up where the original show ended, and try to clear up some of the plot points that the original show brought up but never got to (or, frankly, never intended to) resolve. The voice cast is new, and includes Chris Wood as the he-man named He-Man, Mark Hamill as the skeletal Skeletor, and Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, the character who ended the original series with the most plot threads unresolved.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean (July 30): How can a story simultaneously be 1950s, 1970s and 1980s nostalgia? When it’s a documentary about John DeLorean, the automobile mogul who came to prominence in the 1970s, and created the DeLorean sports car which took Michael J. Fox to the ‘80s to the ’50s in Back to the Future. Netflix’s three-part documentary series appears to be partly based on a 1981 documentary co-directed by the late D.A. Pennebaker (famous for documentaries about other luminaries like Bob Dylan and Stephen Sondheim), though Netflix promises that they were given access to “never-before-seen footage” Pennebaker was able to capture; the film will recap how he started his own company and became a byword for what is generally termed the “excess” in business (both legal and illegal) in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s. There probably won’t be much ‘50s content, though.

Date TBA

Feels Like Ishq — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇳

Another in Netflix’s already-long series of anthology films from India, with six short films from different directors, based on a unifying theme. This month’s theme is the “meet cute,” where young people unexpectedly meet and fall in love.

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪

German comedy/drama about high school buddies who start a business selling drugs online, though not always fast.

Coming to Netflix on July 1, 2021

Audible — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Matt Ogens directed this documentary that follows high school athlete Amaree Mckenstry-Hall through his senior year at the Maryland School for the Deaf.

Dynasty Warriors — NETFLIX FILM 🇭🇰

Adaptation of the popular “hack and slash” video games, themselves a loose adaptation of the classic Chinese novel “Romance of the Three Kingdoms.”

Generation 56k — NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇹

In Italy, two adults in their thirties consider rekindling a romance they had when they were teenagers in 1998. “56k” refers to the speed of modems back in the ancient 1990s.

Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway — NETFLIX ANIME FILM 🇯🇵

The story of Hathaway Noa, leader of a terrorist organization against the Federation (doesn’t every science-fiction story have a federation?). Based on the novel by Yoshiyuki Tomino.

Young Royals — NETFLIX SERIES 🇸🇪

Surprising as it may be to North Americans, England isn’t the only country with royals. This show is from Sweden, and focuses on Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) after he’s sent away to boarding school. Created by Lisa Ambjörn.

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-2

Beetlejuice

The Debt

Disturbia

Eyes Wide Shut

Five Feet Apart

I’ll See You in My Dreams

The Impossible

Jane Eyre

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Larry Crowne

LEGO: CITY Adventures: Season 1

Max & Ruby: Season 4

Moneyball Morning Glory

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Season 2

Outbreak

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Parts 1-4

Sailor Moon Crystal: Seasons 1-3

SpongeBob SquarePants: Season 7

Spy Kids

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

Spy Kids 3: Game Over

Spy Kids: All the Time in the World

Tom and Jerry: The Movie

Up in the Air

War of the Worlds

Wild Rose

Coming to Netflix on July 2, 2021

The 8th Night — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷

Supernatural thriller about a cop (Park Hae-joon) who turns out to be the key to defeating a supernatural being. Written and directed by Kim Tae-hyung.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 — NETFLIX FILM

Another supernatural thriller about people trying to defeat a supernatural being, but this time they’re younger, because this is the first of three movies based on R.L. Stine’s “Fear Street” series of novels.

Haseen Dillruba — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇳

A non-supernatural thriller about a widow (Taapsee Pannu) whose secrets are revealed when she’s under investigation for the death of her husband.

Mortel: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇫🇷

Three teenagers with superpowers must once again try to defeat the supernatural being they thought they’d defeated in the first season.

Now You See Me

Coming to Netflix on July 4, 2021

We The People — NETFLIX FAMILY

Barack and Michelle Obama’s latest Netflix production is an attempt to help kids learn about American civics, in the form of educational songs by stars like Janelle Monáe, H.E.R., Adam Lambert, and Brandi Carlile.

Coming to Netflix on July 5, 2021

You Are My Spring — NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷

A concierge (Seo-Hyun-jin) and a psychiatrist (Kim Dong-wook) unexpectedly bond after a murder is committed in the building when they live.

Coming to Netflix on July 6, 2021

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 2 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Coming to Netflix on July 7, 2021

Cat People — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

No relation to the horror films about the woman who turns into a cat, this is a documentary series about people who love cats, with lots of footage of the cats they love.

Dogs: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

To provide equal time and create balance, Netflix is also dropping the second season of this series about people who love dogs. No word yet on a possible crossover with “Cat People.”

The Mire: ’97 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇵🇱

The first season of this Polish series took place in the 1980s and dealt with the fallout after two dead bodies are discovered in the forest. The new season takes place in the 1990s and deals with the fallout after another dead body is discovered in the forest.

Major Grom: Plague Doctor — NETFLIX FILM 🇷🇺

Russian action film, based on a comic book, about Major Igor Grom (Tikhon Zhiznevsky), a detective on the trail of a vigilante killer. The film has already been released theatrically, and it didn’t do well.

The War Next-door — NETFLIX SERIES 🇲🇽

A poor family wins a contest and gets a house in an upper-class neighbourhood, which leads to conflict between them and their snobby upper-class next-door neighbours.

Fast Times at Ridgemont High

Little Fockers

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Peter Pan

Coming to Netflix on July 8, 2021

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷

Documentary about a woman who stood trial for killing and dismembering her husband, including an exclusive interview with Matsunaga about her actions.

RESIDENT EVIL: Infinite Darkness — NETFLIX ANIME

Another entry in the long-running multimedia series about viruses that turn people into zombies, whose popularity can’t be shaken even by a viral pandemic.

Coming to Netflix on July 9, 2021

Atypical: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The story of Sam (Keir Gilchrist), a young autistic man, continues; this season he and his sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) both make up their minds to leave home.

Biohackers: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇩🇪

Mia (Luna Wedler) continues to run for her life while learning the terrible secrets of biohacking in this suspense techno-thriller from Germany.

The Cook of Castamar — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

In 18th-century Madrid, Clara (Michelle Jenner) becomes a cook for a recently-widowed aristocrat (Roberto Enríquez) in this 12-episode adaptation of the novel by Fernando J. Múñez.

Fear Street Part 2: 1978 — NETFLIX FILM

The second of three new films based on the novel series “Fear Street” by R.L. Stine (Goosebumps).

How I Became a Superhero — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Another deconstructive film about superheroes, in which two detectives team up with two superheroes to investigate the illegal sale of a drug that grants superpowers.

Last Summer — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷

When it comes to poignant movies about teenagers finding romance during the summer in a seaside town, Netflix aims to have at least one from every country. This is the one from Turkey.

Lee Su-geun: The Sense Coach — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL 🇰🇷

The first Netflix stand-up comedy special for the South Korean comedy star.

Virgin River: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

It’s been three years since Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) moved to the small town of Virgin River, but she’s still finding out that small towns are full of romantic complications, secrets, and occasional violence. Based on the novels by Robyn Carr.

Coming to Netflix on July 11, 2021

It Chapter Two

Coming to Netflix on July 13, 2021

Ridley Jones — NETFLIX FAMILY

In this animated preschoolers’ series, Iara Nemirovsky provides the voice of the title character, who guards the Museum of Natural History when its exhibits come to life, and helps teach the viewers what these exhibits represent. Created by Chris Nee (“Doc McStuffins”).

Coming to Netflix on July 14, 2021

A Classic Horror Story — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇹

The idea of a group of people who get lost in the woods and targeted by a killer may not sound like an original story for a horror movie, but the title calls it a “classic” story, which makes it okay.

Gunpowder Milkshake — NETFLIX FILM

Heist — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Three stories, each from a different director, about a real-life heist that is (they hope) more exciting than any heist movie. Each story is two episodes long, making six in all.

My Unorthodox Life — NETFLIX SERIES

The ultra-Orthodox Haredi Jewish community has already been the focus of some popular fiction series, but this is an unscripted series about fashion designer Julia Haart, who used to be a member of that community until she was in her forties; now she’s trying to help her children with the challenges of living a more secular lifestyle.

Private Network: Who Killed Manuel Buendía? — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇲🇽

Manuel Buendía was a prominent Mexican journalist who was shot to death in 1984. This documentary examines the reasons for his murder and the questions that still remain about it.

Coming to Netflix on July 15, 2021

A Perfect Fit — NETFLIX FILM 🇮🇩

Netflix’s first original film from Indonesia takes place in Bali and concerns the romance between Saski (Nadya Arina) and Rio (Refal Hadi).

BEASTARS: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s Manga about a school where some of the students are carnivorous talking animals, and the herbivore students who are understandably nervous about this.

Emicida: AmarElo – Live in São Paulo — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY 🇧🇷

A concert by the star rapper Emicida, recorded live in São Paulo.

My Amanda — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇭

Alessandra De Rossi directed and co-starred in the story of Amanda (de Rossi) and TJ (Piolo Pascual), two best friends who support each other through their romantic complications (with other people).

Never Have I Ever: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Canadian actress Maitreyi Ramakrishnan returns in the lead role of co-creator Mindy Kaling’s mostly-not-autobiographical comedy series about a high school student dealing with romance, family and identity issues.

The Final Girls

Peppa Pig: Season 6

Top Gun

Coming to Netflix on July 16, 2021

Deep — NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇭

Four young insomniacs sign up for a sleep-disorder science experiment that goes horribly wrong. Starring Care-Panisara Rikulsurakan, Kay Lertsittichai, Fern-Supanaree Sutavijitvong, and Kit-Krit Jeerapattananuwong.

Explained: Season 3 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY (new episodes weekly)

More episodes (released, unusually for Netflix, in weekly format) from the gang at Vox Media, explaining what you should know and, sometimes, what you should think about various topics.

Fear Street Part 3: 1666 — NETFLIX FILM

The last of the three new films based on R.L. Stine’s novel series, aimed at a somewhat older audience than his Goosebumps series.

Johnny Test — NETFLIX FAMILY

A revival of the Canadian/American animated series about an average kid, his talking dog, and his two super-smart scientist sisters.

Van Helsing: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The last season of the post-apocalyptic vampire-hunting series. And in case you’re wondering how a Netflix show managed to last five seasons, they just license it from a U.S. cable channel.

Coming to Netflix on July 17, 2021

Cosmic Sin

Coming to Netflix on July 20, 2021

Milkwater

Coming to Netflix on July 21, 2021

The Movies That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Another series of documentaries about the making of hit films that are now “old classic movies,” no matter how much we may try to deny it. The films featured in this batch are Jurassic Park, Back to the Future, Pretty Woman and Forrest Gump.

Sexy Beasts — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧

Every dating show has a gimmick. The gimmick of this British hit is that contestants have to choose among potential dates who are all wearing makeup and prosthetics to disguise themselves as animals, space creatures, and so on.

Too Hot to Handle: Brazil — NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇷

Brazilian edition of the reality show where people are thrown together in a sexy atmosphere and must abstain from sex in order to win the big cash prize.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans — NETFLIX FAMILY

A feature-length finale to the animated series “Trollhunters” from Guillermo del Toro.

Coming to Netflix on July 22, 2021

Still Working 9 to 5

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop — NETFLIX ANIME 🇯🇵

Romantic animated film about Cherry, an introverted boy with a penchant for poetry, and Smile, a girl who smiles a lot.

Coming to Netflix on July 23, 2021

A Second Chance: Rivals! — NETFLIX FAMILY 🇦🇺

Sequel to the 2011 Australian film A 2nd Chance, in which Maddy (Emily Morris), the gymnast from the first film, pulls a Mighty Ducks and starts coaching a team of younger gymnasts.

Bankrolled — NETFLIX FILM 🇲🇽

Comedy about two guys who create a pitch for an app that doesn’t exist, and have to create one after their pitch unexpectedly raises a lot of money.

Blood Red Sky — NETFLIX FILM 🇩🇪

In a combination of an airplane hijacking thriller with a supernatural thriller, a vampire is taking a peaceful flight with her son until terrorists hijack the plane.

Kingdom: Ashin of the North — NETFLIX FILM 🇰🇷

A special bonus episode of the hit zombie-fighting series Kingdom, which will fill in some of the backstory behind the show’s plot.

The Last Letter From Your Lover — NETFLIX FILM

In one of many films that is absolutely in no way trying to be The Notebook, Ellie (Felicity Jones) discovers some love letters from the 1960s and decides to track down the two people who wrote the letters and find out how their romance ended.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation — NETFLIX SERIES

Sky Rojo: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸

Crime drama from the creators of the hit “Money Heist,” about three sex workers on the run from their former pimp. The season consists of eight short (25 minutes) episodes.

Wrath of Man

Coming to Netflix on July 26, 2021

The Goldfinch

The Walking Dead: Season 10

Coming to Netflix on July 27, 2021

The Angry Birds Movie 2

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Mighty Express: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated kids’ series about a reality where there are no adults, just kids and talking trains.

Coming to Netflix on July 28, 2021

Bartkowiak — NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱

A former MMA fighter has to run the family business after his brother dies, and then he finds out that his brother may have been murdered. Hopefully his MMA skills will come in handy for avenging him.

The Snitch Cartel: Origins — NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇴

This series combines two of Netflix’s favourite things: period nostalgia and the drug trade. It begins in Cali, Colombia, in the 1970s, and deals with two brothers as they fight their way to the top of the crime game.

Tattoo Redo — NETFLIX SERIES

In this variation on the hardy genre of the fixer-upper reality show, we meet tattoo artists who have to try and transform the worst, ugliest tattoos into something presentable.

Coming to Netflix on July 29, 2021

Resort to Love — NETFLIX FILM

A singer (Christina Milan) is invited to perform at the wedding of her former fiancé (Jay Pharoah). It’s a romantic comedy, so it seems likely that it won’t actually turn out to be someone else’s wedding.

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom — NETFLIX ANIME

The end of the Transformers “War for Cybertron Trilogy,” based on the Hasbro toy line of the same name.

Coming to Netflix on July 30, 2021

Centaurworld — NETFLIX FAMILY

Animated series about a regular horse who enters a world of half-man, half-horse creatures, and appears to be weirded out by this.

Glow Up: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES 🇬🇧

Reality competition show for makeup artists who compete at wacky and hopefully not too humiliating makeup-applying challenges.

The Last Mercenary — NETFLIX FILM 🇫🇷

Jean-Claude Van Damme is back, so 2021 is already better than 2020. Shot in France, JCvD plays a former secret service agent who has to come out of hiding to save his son from the French government and the mafia.

Myth & Mogul: John DeLorean — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

In this teen action drama, a group of kids find a surprising amount of mystery and buried treasure on North Carolina’s Outer Banks (hence the title).

Leaving Netflix

Leaving 7/5, 2021

The Mummy

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor

The Scorpion King

Ted

Ted 2

Leaving 7/23, 2021

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2

Leaving 7/31, 2021

Titanic