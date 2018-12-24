What’s Coming (and Going) to Netflix Canada in January 2019

There are many things we want to leave in 2018: bike shorts, problematic men and non-inclusive lingerie brands to name a few. In the spirit of new beginnings, consider adding “find a new favourite series” to your list of New Year’s resolutions. Here’s everything coming (like brand new episodes of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and iconic teen flicks like Bring It On and Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants) and going (like Suicide Squad starring badass Margot Robbie) to Netflix Canada this month.

January 1:

A Series of Unfortunate Events, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the series’ third and final act, the Baudelaires will stop at nothing to solve the mysteries of the VFD and end Count Olaf’s relentless pursuit.

Across the Universe

Synopsis: The music of The Beatles and the Vietnam War form the backdrop for the romance between an upper-class American girl and a poor Liverpudlian artist.

Adrift

Synopsis: A true story of survival, as a young couple’s chance encounter leads them first to love, and then on the adventure of a lifetime as they face one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

Bad Boys

Synopsis: Two hip detectives protect a witness to a murder while investigating a case of stolen heroin from the evidence storage room from their police precinct.

Black Hawk Down

Synopsis: 160 elite U.S. soldiers drop into Somalia to capture two top lieutenants of a renegade warlord and find themselves in a desperate battle with a large force of heavily-armed Somalis.

Blood Diamond

Synopsis: A fisherman, a smuggler and a syndicate of businessmen match wits over the possession of a priceless diamond.

Comedians of the World (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in eight languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

Daddy Day Care

Synopsis: Two men get laid off and have to become stay-at-home dads when they can’t find jobs. This inspires them to open their own daycare centre.

Grown Ups 2

Synopsis: After moving his family back to his hometown to be with his friends and their kids, Lenny finds out that between old bullies, new bullies, schizo bus drivers, drunk cops on skis and four hundred costumed party crashers, sometimes crazy follows you.

Loving

Synopsis: The story of Richard and Mildred Loving, a couple whose arrest for interracial marriage in 1960s Virginia began a legal battle that would end with the Supreme Court’s historic 1967 decision.

Mona Lisa Smile

Synopsis: A free-thinking art professor teaches conservative 1950s Wellesley girls to question their traditional social roles.

My Best Friend’s Wedding

Synopsis: When a woman’s long-time friend reveals he’s engaged, she realizes she loves him herself and sets out to get him, with only days before the wedding.

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Tears of the Sun

Synopsis: A Special-Ops commander leads his team into the Nigerian jungle in order to rescue a doctor who will only join them if they agree to save 70 refugees too.

The Cable Guy

Synopsis: A lonely and mentally disturbed cable guy raised on television just wants a new friend, but his target, a designer, rejects him, with bad consequences.

The Karate Kid Part II

Synopsis: Daniel accompanies his mentor, Mr. Miyagi, to Miyagi’s childhood home in Okinawa. Miyagi visits his dying father and confronts his old rival, while Daniel falls in love and inadvertently makes a new rival of his own.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Synopsis: Four best girlfriends hatch a plan to stay connected with one another as their lives start off in different directions: they pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that fits each of their bodies perfectly.

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a series of inspiring home makeovers, world-renowned tidying expert Marie Kondo helps clients clear out the clutter — and choose joy.

XXX

Synopsis: An extreme sports athlete, Xander Cage, is recruited by the government on a special mission.

XXX: State of the Union

Synopsis: Darius Stone, a new agent in the xXx program, is sent to Washington, D.C. to stop a coup attempt against the President of the United States.

January 2:

A Quiet Place

Synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic world, a family is forced to live in silence while hiding from monsters with ultra-sensitive hearing.

Bring It On

Synopsis: A champion high school cheerleading squad discovers its previous captain stole all their best routines from an inner-city school and must scramble to compete at this year’s championships.

Bring It On Again

Synopsis: When new students can’t get onto their college cheerleading team, they form their own squad and prepare for a cheer off.

Bring It On: All or Nothing

Synopsis: A transfer student to a rough high school tries joining the cheerleading squad and she not only faces off against the head cheerleader, but against her former school in preparation for a cheer-off competition.

Bring It On: Fight to the Finish

Synopsis: Lina Cruz is a tough, sharp-witted Latina cheerleader from East L.A. who transfers to a posh, West L.A. high school after her widowed mother remarries a wealthy man.

Bring It On: In It to Win It

Synopsis: Southern California high school senior Carson arrives at the all-important “Cheer Camp Nationals” determined to lead her squad, the West High Sharks, to victory.

Red Dragon

Synopsis: A retired FBI agent with psychological gifts is assigned to help track down “The Tooth Fairy,” a mysterious serial killer. Aiding him is imprisoned forensic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal “The Cannibal” Lecter.

The Bourne Identity

Synopsis: A man is picked up by a fishing boat, bullet-riddled and suffering from amnesia, before racing to elude assassins and attempting to regain his memory.

The Bourne Legacy

Synopsis: An expansion of the universe from Robert Ludlum’s novels, centred on a new hero whose stakes have been triggered by the events of the previous three films.

The Bourne Supremacy

Synopsis: When Jason Bourne is framed for a CIA operation gone awry, he is forced to resume his former life as a trained assassin to survive.

The Bourne Ultimatum

Synopsis: Jason Bourne dodges a ruthless C.I.A. official and his Agents from a new assassination program while searching for the origins of his life as a trained killer.

January 4:

And Breathe Normally (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An Icelandic single mom struggling with poverty and a Guinea-Bissauan asylum seeker facing deportation find their lives intertwined in unexpected ways.

Lionheart (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When her father falls ill, Adaeze steps up to run the family business — alongside her uncle — and prove herself in a male-dominated world.

January 9:

Godzilla The Planet Eater (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Synopsis: During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion.

January 10:

When Heroes Fly (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Years after a bitter falling out, four Israeli military veterans reunite and travel to Colombia in search of a loved one they’d presumed to be dead.

January 11:

Friends from College, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Mistakes were made. Feelings were hurt. Life goes on. Now, with a wedding on the horizon, the gang tries to put the past behind them.

ReMastered: Massacre at the Stadium (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: For years, the murder of Chilean protest singer Victor Jara was blamed on an official in Pinochet’s army. Now in exile, he tries to exonerate himself.

Sex Education (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Meet Otis Milburn — an inexperienced, socially awkward high school student who lives with his mother, a sex therapist. Surrounded by manuals, videos and tediously open conversations about sex, Otis is a reluctant expert on the subject. When his home life is revealed at school, Otis realizes that he can use his specialist knowledge to gain status. He teams up with Maeve, a whip-smart bad-girl, and together they set up an underground sex therapy clinic to deal with their fellow students’ weird and wonderful problems. Through his analysis of teenage sexuality, Otis realizes he may need some therapy of his own.

Solo (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In a remote area of the Canary Islands, young surfer Alvaro Vizcaino accidentally falls from a cliff. Seriously injured, he must fight to survive.

The Last Laugh (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Retired talent manager Al reconnects with former client Buddy, a comedian who gave up performing decades ago, and urges him to go back out on the road.

Titans (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Led by Batman’s former protégé Robin, a group of teen heroes forms to fight crime while wrestling with their inner demons.

January 15:

Revenger (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A former detective hell-bent on revenge infiltrates a remote island serving as a prison for dangerous death row criminals in search of a brutal fiend.

Sebastian Maniscalco: Stay Hungry (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Sebastian Maniscalco takes on life’s many annoyances with his singularly expressive approach in a live special based on his memoir of the same name.

The Reaping

Synopsis: A former Christian missionary, who specializes in debunking religious phenomena, investigates a small town which seems to be suffering from the 10 biblical plagues.

January 18:

Carmen Sandiego (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Carmen Sandiego returns in this series that follows her new international capers as well as past escapades that led to her becoming a super thief.

Close (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: To protect an heiress from highly trained kidnappers, a lone security expert must unravel a sinister plot — while striving to stay alive.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Fyre Festival was billed as a luxury music experience full of social media influencers on a posh island, but the reality was far from the promises.

GIRL (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: In this award-winning drama inspired by a true story, 15-year-old Lara trains to become a ballerina as she transitions from her assigned gender.

Grace and Frankie, Season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back.

IO (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded.

Soni (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: While fighting crimes against women in Delhi, a short-fused policewoman and her level-headed female boss grapple with gender issues in their own lives.

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this subversive comedy documentary series, rapper and activist Killer Mike and a team of funny correspondents explore socially relevant topics.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!, Season 5 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This season, the trolls get lost in wormholes, journey to the Fountain of Glitter, go for a ride in a submarine, play in the snow and more.

January 21:

Book Club

Synopsis: Four lifelong friends have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club.

Justice (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Instead of joining her father’s law firm as her family expects, Farah strikes out on her own as a defence attorney after returning home to Abu Dhabi.

January 24:

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Get a unique look inside the mind of an infamous serial killer with this cinematic self-portrait crafted from statements made by Ted Bundy.

January 25:

Animas (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When her best friend starts acting odd after a strange accident, a young woman descends into a living hell where nightmare and reality are blurred.

Black Earth Rising (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A contemporary thriller that follows the difficult journey of a woman, a Rwandan orphaned by the genocide, raised in London by an adopted mother, trying to discover the truth of her past. The series examines the West’s relationship with Africa, set in a world of prosecution of war crimes.

Club de Cuervos, Season 4 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Chava and Isabel come to terms with their futures and the future of the Cuervos in an all-new season of surprises.

Kingdom (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a kingdom defeated by corruption and famine, a mysterious rumour of the king’s death spreads as does a strange plague that renders the infected immune to death and hungry for flesh. The crown prince, fallen victim to a conspiracy, sets out on a journey to unveil the evil behind it all and save his people.

Medici: The Magnificent (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: He already sacrificed his dreams of being an artist and marrying his true love. Will building and protecting the Medici legacy cost him his soul too?

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the series comes to a hilarious and moving close, Kimmy has to choose between helping her friends, Titus (Tituss Burgess), Jacqueline (Jane Krakowski) and Lillian (Carol Kane), and helping someone she’s never put first before: herself. This final season includes a double-sized “Sliding Doors” episode exploring how the main characters’ lives might have been different if Kimmy had never been kidnapped.

January 27:

Z Nation, Season 5

Synopsis: Three years after the zombie virus has gutted the U.S., a team of everyday heroes must transport the only known survivor of the plague from New York to California, where the last functioning viral lab waits for his blood.

January 29:

Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias: One Show Fits All (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In a new comedy special for 2019, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias discusses his teenage son, encounters with Snoop Dogg and an overzealous fan and more.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp

Synopsis: As Scott Lang balances being both a superhero and a father, Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym present an urgent new mission that finds the Ant-Man fighting alongside The Wasp to uncover secrets from their past.

January 30:

Disney-Pixar’s The Incredibles 2

Synopsis: Bob Parr (Mr. Incredible) is left to care for the kids while Helen (Elastigirl) is out saving the world.

January 31:

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

Synopsis: Alice returns to where the nightmare began: The Hive in Raccoon City, where the Umbrella Corporation is gathering its forces for a final strike against the only remaining survivors of the apocalypse.

Coming Soon:

Marvel’s The Punisher, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After the murder of his family, Marine veteran Frank Castle becomes the vigilante known as “The Punisher,” with only one goal in mind: to avenge them.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in January:

January 1:

Shrek

Straight Outta Compton

The Book of Life

January 15:

Suicide Squad

January 18:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

January 25:

Captain America: The First Avenger

January 28:

Arrival