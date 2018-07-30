What’s Coming (And Going) On Netflix Canada In August 2018

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but summer will be coming to an end sooner than you think — and if you’re anything like me, you’re kinda glad? I’m seriously tired of sweating from every pore and burning my flesh the second I step outside. So, instead of soaking up the last few days of the season exposing yourself to the harsh elements (bugs! humidity! no WiFi!), how about curling up on the couch instead? We’ve got you covered with all of the TV shows and movies coming (like The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society starring Lily James and a new season of How to Get Away With Murder) and going (like heart-wrenching romance The Fault in Our Stars) on Netflix Canada in August 2018.

August 1:

8 Mile

Synopsis: Aspiring hip-hop artist Jimmy views his home, Detroit’s 8 Mile district, as a psychological line that separates him from where and who he wants to be.

Along Came Polly

Synopsis: After his wife dumps him on their honeymoon, uptight Reuben reconnects with an irreverent childhood friend who teaches him to live life on the edge.

Dragonheart

Synopsis: In ancient times when majestic fire-breathers soared through the skies, a knight comes face-to-face and heart-to-heart with the last dragon on Earth.

The Huntsman: Winter’s War

Synopsis: After a devastating betrayal, kind-hearted queen Freya unleashes wicked powers and wages war against love, which warriors Eric and Sara fall victim to.

Julie & Julia

Synopsis: In this heartwarming tale, Julie Powell decides to spice up her uneventful life by cooking all 524 recipes outlined in Julia Child’s classic cookbook.

Justice League Dark

Synopsis: After a supernatural force puts innocent civilians in grave danger, Batman teams with John Constantine, Zatanna and others to stop the threat.

House of Deadly Secrets

Synopsis: A single mother and her young daughter move to a new house for a fresh start, only to find danger lurking in — and outside — the home.

The Land Before Time

Synopsis: When an earth-shattering quake kills both of his parents, a young brontosaurus named Littlefoot teams up with other orphaned dinosaurs to survive.

Michael Jackson’s This Is It

Synopsis: This compelling documentary follows pop icon Michael Jackson during the days leading up to his untimely death as he prepares for a series of 50 shows.

The Perfect Man

Synopsis: To boost her single mother’s self-esteem, a teenager invents a secret admirer and borrows her friend’s handsome, disarming uncle to play the suitor.

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Synopsis: A rap star’s life in the fast lane gets a speed check when his new album flounders, but he makes a swift comeback and reunites with his band.

Public Enemies

Synopsis: In the shadow of the Great Depression, criminal minds are thriving, and it’s up to J. Edgar Hoover and the FBI to bring them down.

Rise of the Guardians

Synopsis: Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny, the Tooth Fairy and others battle a malicious spirit determined to destroy the innocent beliefs and dreams of children.

Safe House

Synopsis: Young CIA operative Matt Weston must get a dangerous criminal out of an agency safe house that’s come under attack and get him to a more secure location.

Switched (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: High schooler Ayumi’s perfect world evaporates when her envious classmate Zenko somehow steals her body, her boyfriend and her life.

‘Til Death Do Us Part

Synopsis: A woman’s seemingly idyllic marriage takes a dark turn when her husband becomes violently abusive. Her only hope is to get out in time.

Touch of Evil

Synopsis: A narcotics detective on his honeymoon locks horns with a shady sheriff as he investigates the explosion of a car crossing the U.S.-Mexico border.

August 2:

The 100, Season 5

Synopsis: In the wake of Praimfaya’s cataclysmic destruction, war brews with a new enemy over what may be the last inhabitable land left on Earth.

Wild Oats

Synopsis: When insurance accidentally pays her millions, retired teacher Eva and her pal Maddie head to the Canary Islands for the adventure of their lives.

August 3:

Brij Mohan Amar Rahe (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Faking his death to escape the realities of his uneventful life worked out well for Brij Mohan — until he was sentenced to death for his own murder.

Cocaine Coast (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In 1980s Galicia, Spain, a young fisherman becomes a prosperous cocaine smuggler by providing Latin American suppliers with a European entry point.

Dinotrux Supercharged, Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Whether by land, air or sea, the Dinotrux tackle some of their biggest builds ever while facing the double threat of brothers D-Structs and D-Stroy.

I am a Killer (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this true-crime series, history’s most notorious killers recount their stories from their points of view in their own chilling words.

Like Father (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: After she’s left at the altar, a workaholic executive ends up on her honeymoon cruise with her estranged father. Kristen Bell and Kelsey Grammer star.

Marching Orders (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Follow the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats as they fight to keep their spots on the field, memorize routines, balance their academic careers and maintain their social lives.

August 4:

Flavors of Youth, International Version (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Memories in a bowl of steaming noodles, a fading beauty finding her way and a bittersweet first love — all in these stories of city life in China.

On Children (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: These uncanny tales reveal a world where individuals face the tragic consequences of social pressure, parental oppression and family dysfunction.

August 6:

I Kill Giants

Synopsis: A lonely, bullied middle school student who is viewed as an outcast “weirdo” harbours a dark secret: at night, in the forest, she slays giants.

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back

Synopsis: Jay and Silent Bob’s comic book alter egos have been sold to Hollywood without permission, so they head to Tinseltown to sabotage the production.

Storks

Synopsis: Junior and his fellow storks only deliver packages now, but they’ll have to make an exception when one very special baby order squeaks through.

Sully

Synopsis: Shortly after takeoff, an Airbus 320 crash-lands on the Hudson River. There are no fatalities, but the captain faces scrutiny and the glare of fame.

August 9:

A Hologram for the King

Synopsis: A broke American businessman trying to sell an IT contract to Saudi Arabia’s king finds himself changed by an unfamiliar culture and a new romance.

Perdida (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A policewoman whose childhood friend disappeared in Patagonia years ago starts a new search to find answers and soon finds her own life in danger.

August 10:

72 Dangerous Animals, Asia (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From fangs to claws to venomous stings, they all wield deadly weapons. But which creature will be crowned the fiercest of all?

Afflicted (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Baffling symptoms. Controversial diagnoses. Costly treatments. Seven people with chronic illnesses search for answers — and relief.

All About the Washingtons (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Hip-hop icon Rev Run stars opposite wife Justine in this scripted comedy about one couple’s attempts at balancing work, romance and family chaos.

The Commuter

Synopsis: An insurance salesman/ex-cop is caught up in a criminal conspiracy during his daily commute home.

Demetri Martin: The Overthinker (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: With his signature one-liners and drawings, Demetri Martin muses on doughnut holes, dogs, sports bars, the alphabet’s most aggressive letters and more.

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: A writer (played by Lily James) bonds with the eccentric residents of Guernsey when she decides to write about the book club they formed during the WWII German occupation.

Insatiable (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this darkly comic series, a disgraced civil lawyer turned beauty pageant coach takes on a vengeful, bullied teenager as his client.

La casa de las flores (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The outward perfection of a family-run flower business hides a dark side rife with dysfunctional secrets in this darkly humorous comedy series.

Million Pound Menu (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Next-generation restauranteurs get the chance to open their own pop-up eateries to impress the paying public — and a panel of discerning investors.

Outlander, Season 3

Synopsis: Centuries apart, Claire and Jamie struggle to move forward with their lives while haunted by memories of their lost love.

The Package (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When five teens go on a spring break camping trip, an unfortunate accident sets off a race against time to save their friend’s most prized possession.

The Ponysitters Club (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A young horse enthusiast teams up with her best friends to rescue and rehabilitate animals on her family’s beloved ranch.

Voltron: Legendary Defender, Season 7 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: After saving Shiro and defeating Lotor, the Paladins are finally able to set a course for Earth. After a perilous journey, they discover that their home planet is not how they left it.

Zion (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Born without legs and stuck in foster care for years, teenager Zion Clark hopes to overcome his circumstances and become a competitive wrestler.

August 13:

Splash and Bubbles, Season 2

Synopsis: Curious pals Splash, Bubbles, Dunk and Ripple have fun exploring new places, making new friends and learning all about their amazing ocean home.

August 15:

Adventures in Public School

Synopsis: A socially awkward home-schooled kid forces his way into public-school against his suffocating but loving mother’s wishes.

Don’t Breathe

Synopsis: He’s blind and rich — a perfect target for robbery. But the tables turn when three teen thieves find themselves in a lethal game of cat and mouse.

Homeland, Season 6

Synopsis: CIA analyst Carrie Mathison struggles with mental health and family issues while leading the war against terrorism in this political thriller series.

Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate

Synopsis: When Texas teacher Richard is lured to Russia under false pretenses by his enemy Deb, his drag alter ego Bianca soon turns the country upside down.

August 16:

Made of Honor

Synopsis: Suddenly realizing he loves his platonic best friend, a perennial skirt-chaser uses his role as her “maid” of honour to unravel her marriage plans.

August 17:

Den of Thieves

Synopsis: A gritty crime saga which follows the lives of an elite unit of the LA County Sheriff’s Dept. and the state’s most successful bank robbery crew as the outlaws plan a seemingly impossible heist on the Federal Reserve Bank.

Disenchantment (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: This animated series from Matt Groening follows the misadventures of a hard-drinking princess, her feisty elf companion and her personal demon.

Magic for Humans (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.

The Motive (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: An aspiring writer with no imagination seeks inspiration for his novel by manipulating the lives of his neighbours so that he can write about them.

Pinky Malinky (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Pinky Malinky sees the bright side of everything, including being born a hot dog. With his BFFs in tow, this little wiener takes a bite out of life.

Spirit Riding Free, Season 6 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Lucky and the PALs canter into more adventures with a new chapter of the Frontier Fillies. With each new challenge, Lucky, Spirit and the PALs work together as they run wild and live free.

Stay Here (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Designer Genevieve Gorder and real estate expert Peter Lorimer show property owners how to turn their short-term rentals into moneymaking showstoppers.

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Lara Jean’s love life goes from imaginary to out of control when her secret letters to every boy she’s ever fallen for are mysteriously mailed out.

Ultraviolet (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: In this offbeat crime series, an online community of amateur sleuths uses an unconventional mashup of high-tech and low-tech methods to solve cases.

August 19:

The Investigator: A British Crime Story, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: No body. A condemned husband. A daughter desperate for the truth. The closer you look, the stranger it gets.

August 20:

Death at a Funeral

Synopsis: The funeral for the patriarch of a wealthy but eccentric British clan is turned topsy-turvy when a stranger appears.

August 21:

The Sinner

Synopsis: When a young mother inexplicably stabs a stranger to death, a sympathetic detective struggles to unlock the mystery buried in her missing memories.

August 22:

How to Get Away With Murder, Season 4

Synopsis: Brilliant criminal defense attorney and law professor Annalise Keating (played by Viola Davis), plus five of her students, become involved in a twisted murder case.

Marlon, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Amicable exes Marlon and Ashley settle into co-parenting duties and continue to work out where they stand as friends, former flames and a family.

August 23:

Deadwind (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Just months after a tragic loss, detective Sofia Karppi investigates the murder of a woman with ties to a Helsinki construction company.

Follow This (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Follow the reporters at BuzzFeed as they probe topics ranging from quirky internet crazes to safe injection spaces for opioid users.

In Darkness

Synopsis: A blind musician hears a murder committed in the apartment upstairs from hers that sends her down a dark path into London’s gritty criminal underworld.

August 24:

The After Party (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: When an aspiring rapper goes viral for all the wrong reasons, he thinks his career is over. But when his best friend gets them into a wild NYC afterparty, he gets one more chance to make the impossible happen.

Ask the StoryBots, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: How do ears hear — and why can’t I eat dessert all the time? The StoryBots tackle these and other tough questions in an all-new season of asks.

Bert Kreischer: Secret Time (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: Perpetually shirtless comic Bert Kreischer relays deep personal secrets and stories about being a cool dad in this stand-up special.

Downsizing

Synopsis: A social satire in which a man realizes he would have a better life if he were to shrink himself to five inches tall, allowing him to live in wealth and splendour.

Ghoul (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: A newly minted military interrogator arrives at a covert detention center to discover that some of the terrorists held there are not of this world.

The Innocents (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: When a teenage couple runs away to be together, the extraordinary gift they possess unleashes powerful forces intent on dividing them forever.

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! Season 3 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: As the trolls turn a new enemy into a friend, Poppy trains Branch in “hair-jitsu,” Smidge woos a crush and DJ Suki learns to throw the best party ever.

August 27:

The Accountant

Synopsis: As a math savant uncooks the books for a new client, the Treasury Department closes in on his activities, and the body count starts to rise.

The Blacklist, Season 5

Synopsis: Despite last season’s stunning revelations, secrets remain to be solved — including the mystery of the human remains unearthed at Tansi Farms.

When the Bough Breaks

Synopsis: A surrogate mom for a couple becomes dangerously obsessed with the soon-to-be father.

August 31:

The Comedy Lineup, Part 2 (Netflix Original comedy)

Synopsis: A cadre of promising up-and-coming comedians delivers a rapid fire series of stand-up performances.

Inside the Criminal Mind (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Explore the psychological machinations and immoral behavior that define the most nefarious types of criminals.

The Laws of Thermodynamics (Netflix Original film)

Synopsis: Jilted by his girlfriend, a man likens his lack of luck in love to the laws of thermodynamics in this documentary-like romantic comedy.

Ozark, Season 2 (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: The Byrdes face danger from every side as the cartel, the Snells and the Langmores all threaten to bring down the new life they’ve built in the Ozarks.

Paradise PD (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: From “Brickleberry” creators Roger Black and Waco O’Guin comes this adult animated comedy about a backwater Southern-fried police department.

Ultimate Beastmaster: Survival of the Fittest (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: An inspirational group of new contestants who have overcome significant adversity come together to take on the world’s toughest obstacle course.

Coming in August:

Meteor Garden (Netflix Original series)

Synopsis: Dong Shancai is determined to excel at her dream university where she encounters an elite clique of dashing, popular high-achievers — and finds love.

Last call! Here is everything leaving Netflix Canada in August:

August 1:

Apollo 13

Belle

The Fault in Our Stars

Finding Dory

How to Be Single

In Good Company

The Time Traveler’s Wife

August 3:

The Truman Show

August 11:

Scarface

August 15:

Gangs of New York

August 17:

Minority Report

August 23:

American Hustle

August 24:

School of Rock

Sixteen Candles

August 26:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

August 27:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2