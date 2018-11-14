12 Celebrity Moms Get Real On Their Boobs After Pregnancy

1. Gisele Bündchen

Gisele got a breast augmentation back in 2015 because breastfeeding both her children had changed the way her breasts looked. But in her memoir, she admitted that she regrets getting the surgery. “When I woke up, I was like, ‘What have I done?’ I felt like I was living in a body I didn’t recognize… but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right. All I wanted was for them to be even and for people to stop commenting on it.”

2. Chrissy Teigen

“I look at my boobs and I’m like, ‘What the heck happened?’ They face outwards now. They’re like giant disks. I don’t even know how to hide them.”

3. Mila Kunis

“Boy, did these things grow! I don’t know how to deal with them because I’ve never had them, and so I always dress for a flat-chested girl and now all of a sudden I’m busty, and I’m like, ‘Wow, check it out!’ This is amazing to me. It’s a whole new world!”

4. Olivia Wilde

Like Mila, Olivia also enjoyed how breastfeeding gave her bigger breasts — and the new places she got to visit because of them. “I’m like, double D, hello! I’ve never been in this section of the bra store! I’ve been flat-chested my whole life, so it’s a wonderful new world.”

5. Kristin Cavallari

Kristin took to Instagram to make some special thank yous for her Grammys red-carpet look. “I just wanna thank breastfeeding for making my left boob perkier than my right. Oh, and the glam squad. And spicy, skinny margs.”

6. Kristen Bell

Kristen is a big fan of her breastfeeding boobs. “They get like monster, and they’re up high. It’s what I imagine having breast implants would be like, but you get them for about a year. It’s dope.”

7. Anna Paquin

“It turns out that pre-baby tits are, like, so much bigger than post-baby tits,” Anna says.

8. Katherine Heigl

Katherine had to buy some new nursing bras after giving birth to son Joshua. “My boobs just got so ginormous. It was horrifying! I’ve always had fairly large breasts, but [I went from a] DD to an I. Did you know that an I even existed in bra sizes? I didn’t. I didn’t know that until I started having to buy bra sizes in an I. That’s D, E, F, G, H, I — that’s horrifying!”

9. Christina Aguilera

“It’s kind of hilarious! I’ve never fit into an E-cup before. I look at my husband and go, ‘Guess what size this bra is?’ And when I tell him, he’s just amazed. We keep the tags that prove it, to look back for memory’s sake!”

10. Nicole Richie

“I am bustier now and I really don’t like it. It doesn’t really fit with my wardrobe, it’s not who I am,” says Nicole. “I am not someone who is used to wearing a bra or having to wear a bra. I really don’t like it.”

11. Jessica Simpson