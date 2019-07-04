Duchess Meghan Makes Surprise Wimbledon Appearance To Cheer On Serena Williams

On July 4, Duchess Meghan marked the U.S. Independence Day holiday by stepping out to Wimbledon to watch her good friend Serena Williams take on Slovenia’s Kaja Juvan.

The new mom chose a simple and casual outfit for the event. She wore Outland Denim Harriet jeans, a black-and-white pinstriped L’Agence Brea blazer, black shirt and black heels as she took her seat in Centre Court.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is set to christen her baby son Archie Harrison this Saturday (July 6), looked like she was having a blast watching Williams compete. Williams is up for her eighth Wimbledon title this year. Meghan also stepped out to watch Williams take on Angelique Kerber in the women’s singles final at Wimbledon last year. Then, she and Duchess Kate shared laughs in the stands.

On July 3, Duchess Kate’s mom and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, were all smiles as they arrived at Wimbledon for Day 3 of competition in the championships. Carole is an avid tennis fan, just like her daughter, and took in a match between Britain’s Kyle Edmund and Serbia’s defending Wimbledon champ, Novak Djokovic.

Members of the Royal Family are always spotted in the stands at Wimbledon. And this year, the Duchess of Cambridge kicked it off solo. She delighted royal fans on July 2 as she stepped out to enjoy day two of the annual tennis competition. Every year, the mom of three enjoys a spot of tennis from the royal box, or from various courts where she sits alongside friends and tennis players.