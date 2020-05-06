Meghan Markle Reads To Archie In Adorable Birthday Video

View this post on Instagram
"Duck! Rabbit!" with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex (and Harry, The Duke of Sussex behind the camera), read to their son Archie for his 1st birthday. Happy Birthday, Archie! . Thank you #DuchessMeghan for helping us to raise urgent funds for our coronavirus appeal by reading "Duck! Rabbit" by @akrfoundation, illustrated by @tlichtenheld (published by @chroniclekidsbooks). . As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, children’s lives are being turned upside down. By donating to Save with Stories, you can support the most vulnerable families in the UK and around the world by helping to provide early learning packs, supermarket vouchers, essential household items and virus protection. . Please donate today by visiting our website. Link in bio. . Or you can text STORIES to 70008 to give a one-off donation of £5. . Together, we can help families get through this. . You can only donate via text from a UK mobile. You’ll be billed £5 plus standard rate text message. We receive 100% of your donation. By texting STORIES you agree to calls about fundraising appeals, campaigns, events and other ways to support. Include NO PHONE to opt out of calls. Queries? 02070126400. Read our Privacy Policy savethechildren.org.uk/privacy The Save the Children Fund is a charity registered in England and Wales (213890) and Scotland (SC039570) . #SaveWithStoriesUK #SaveWithStories #GrowingThroughThis
Happy Birthday Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have marked their growing boy’s milestone first birthday on May 6 by sharing an adorable video.
The clip, posted to Save the Children U.K.’s Instagram, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading to her son. The two are enjoying his favourite story, Duck! Rabbit!. In the video, Archie sits in his mother’s lap as she reads the short story to him, likely from their new home in Los Angeles.
Harry was behind the camera for the video, which was filmed for Save the Children U.K.’s Save the Stories Campaign in the U.K. and United States. It is intended to help children during the coronavirus pandemic by providing an emergency grant to vulnerable families so they can buy food. It was created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in the U.S., and Poppy Delevingne is supporting it across the pond.
It has been a while since royals fans last saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son. To celebrate the beginning of 2020, the Sussexes posted a video to their old Sussex Royal Instagram on New Year’s Eve, which featured the little boy with his beaming dad.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video © SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
Prior to that, the Sussex family shared a Christmas card GIF, which featured the toddler front and centre
Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl
— The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019
The Sussex family grew by one when the duchess gave birth in the early morning on May 6, 2019. Meghan’s labour and delivery were announced via social media.
The world would first see the newborn on May 8, when the ecstatic couple introduced him at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.
The last few weeks have been filled with milestone moments for the Royal Family. Archie’s great-grandmother, the Queen, celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21 and reportedly received a video call from the Sussexes on the big day. Cousin Prince Louis turned two on April 23, and Duchess Kate and Prince William marked their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29. Furthermore, Princess Charlotte feted her fifth birthday on May 5.
And the celebrations aren’t quite over yet—Archie’s parents will commemorate their second wedding anniversary on May 19.