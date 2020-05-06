Meghan Markle Reads To Archie In Adorable Birthday Video

Happy Birthday Archie! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have marked their growing boy’s milestone first birthday on May 6 by sharing an adorable video.

The clip, posted to Save the Children U.K.’s Instagram, shows the Duchess of Sussex reading to her son. The two are enjoying his favourite story, Duck! Rabbit!. In the video, Archie sits in his mother’s lap as she reads the short story to him, likely from their new home in Los Angeles.

Harry was behind the camera for the video, which was filmed for Save the Children U.K.’s Save the Stories Campaign in the U.K. and United States. It is intended to help children during the coronavirus pandemic by providing an emergency grant to vulnerable families so they can buy food. It was created by Jennifer Garner and Amy Adams in the U.S., and Poppy Delevingne is supporting it across the pond.

It has been a while since royals fans last saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son. To celebrate the beginning of 2020, the Sussexes posted a video to their old Sussex Royal Instagram on New Year’s Eve, which featured the little boy with his beaming dad.

Prior to that, the Sussex family shared a Christmas card GIF, which featured the toddler front and centre

Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Very Merry Christmas, everyone! pic.twitter.com/McOcHALoGl — The Queen's Commonwealth Trust (@queenscomtrust) December 23, 2019

The Sussex family grew by one when the duchess gave birth in the early morning on May 6, 2019. Meghan’s labour and delivery were announced via social media.

The world would first see the newborn on May 8, when the ecstatic couple introduced him at St. George’s Hall at Windsor Castle.

The last few weeks have been filled with milestone moments for the Royal Family. Archie’s great-grandmother, the Queen, celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21 and reportedly received a video call from the Sussexes on the big day. Cousin Prince Louis turned two on April 23, and Duchess Kate and Prince William marked their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29. Furthermore, Princess Charlotte feted her fifth birthday on May 5.

And the celebrations aren’t quite over yet—Archie’s parents will commemorate their second wedding anniversary on May 19.