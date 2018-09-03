More Details On Meghan And Harry’s New Dog — Including The Name

More details have been revealed on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s newest addition, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith, who told USA Today that the adopted pooch is a black Labrador. The writer behind the recent biography Charles: The Misunderstood Prince also revealed the royal dog’s adorable name: Oz.

Meghan has long been a vocal lover of dogs and supported of adoption. While she was filming Suits and living in Toronto, the former actress shared tons of photos with her two rescues with her millions of Instagram followers. Though her older pet Bogart stayed back with friends when the duchess crossed the pond to live with and marry Prince Harry, her younger dog Guy made the journey and moved into Kensington Palace. He’s surely showing Oz the ropes as he adjusts to palace life.

The Daily Mail first reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had adopted a Labrador three months into their marriage. “The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage,” a source said, referring to their home, Nottingham Cottage. “Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds,” a four-bedroom property that the couple has leased long-term and where they spent a lot of time this summer.

Oz is in for some new adventures as the family travels to and from the Cotswolds – including perhaps riding in a new kind of vehicle! A source told Hello! the the couple travels to their country home, which is exceptionally private, via helicopter. It’s also been reported that the property, which the couple renovated last September for maximum security, “is very private, has a vast open-plan kitchen and dining area for Meghan to cook in and lots of large windows for the stunning views.”

Guy is well familiar with fancy rides — and fellow passengers! — having been photographed alongside the Queen peering out the window of her Range Rover before Meghan’s royal wedding.