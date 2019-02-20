Two Of Meghan Markle’s Very Famous Friends Are Hosting Her NYC Baby Shower

The surprises from Duchess Meghan’s trip to New York City keep rolling in! The latest is that her baby shower, initially reported to have happened on Tuesday (Feb. 19), is actually set to happen on Wednesday (Feb. 20). According to a source at Tatler, the luxurious event will kick off at 12:30 p.m. in the penthouse suite of the Mark Hotel.

The source went on to tell the magazine that the shower is being co-hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, who have spared no expense on the celebration. Other attendees will include Markle’s best friends: stylist Jessica Mulroney, SoHo House consultant Markus Anderson and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. It’s believed shower-goers will first be treated to a flower-arranging lesson and then a dessert table prepared by the hotel’s lead chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

The fete is set to happen at the ultra-posh Mark Hotel – a favourite of A-listers, celebrities and fashion editors alike. The six-bathroom, five-bedroom suite has extensive views of Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and has been described as the largest penthouse in the U.S. It costs around CA$98,000 a night. Williams reportedly chose the location, while Clooney focused on the shower details. According to Vanity Fair, her tennis champ friend is even footing the bill.

Some of those details include decorating the space with rich bouquets of flowers in pretty pastel shades, some of which were seen being delivered to the hotel yesterday – along with a baby crib.

“There were pink roses and cherry blossom vines. There were tons of flowers delivered before the shower started in an unmarked van. There was also a large flat cardboard box that appeared to be a convertible crib,” one source told E! News of some of the items that arrived at the Mark on Tuesday.

A source told Harper’s Bazaar that Markle’s trip to NYC was planned months ago, sharing with the outlet, “The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments.”

This shower will be the first of two for the Duchess of Sussex. “Today’s baby shower is the first of two, sources tell me,” royal correspondent Omid Scobie tweeted. “A smaller gathering [is] scheduled for pals on this side of the pond [England] after Morocco.”