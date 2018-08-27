Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Got A New Dog

When Meghan Markle crossed the pond to join Prince Harry, she had to leave someone very special behind: one of her rescue dogs, Bogart, who was too old to make the journey and stayed in Toronto with friends. The newlyweds have settled into their new life with the former actress’s other canine companion, Guy, who may well be showing the ropes to the latest member of their family — a new Labrador dog.

“The dog is already happily ensconced at their cottage,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Like the Sussexes, the dog will divide its time between the palace and their country home in the Cotswolds.” Their new addition comes around the time that Prince Harry and Meghan marked three months as husband and wife with a lavish holiday in Lake Como with A-list couple George and Amal Clooney.

Meghan has made no secret of her love of dogs, sharing photos of Bogart and Guy with her millions of Instagram followers before she shuttered her account last year, and has been an advocate for animal adoption. The duchess told Best Health that a certain celebrity is responsible for her rescuing Bogart when she was at a dog shelter in Los Angeles years ago.

“I was sitting there with him and then Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi walk in. Now, I don’t know her, but Ellen goes ‘Is that your dog?’ And I said, ‘No,’ and she’s like, ‘You have to take that dog.’ And I said, ‘Well, I’m deciding.’ And she’s like, ‘Rescue the dog!’ It’s sort of like when Oprah tells you to do something,” Meghan said. Ellen asked her if she’d decided on a name and the former Suits star said Bogart. “And she walks outside to get into her car but instead of getting in she turns around and comes and taps on the window glass and she yells ‘Take the dog!’ And so I brought him home. Because Ellen told me to.”

It’s not known whether the couple rescued their new pooch, but it definitely seems likely. One thing is for sure: the new pup will have a wonderful life with the loving couple, from weekends at the Sussexes’ country Cotswolds home to days exploring the gorgeous grounds of Kensington Palace. (And fans will never forget spotting little Guy in the backseat of the Queen‘s car on the day before the royal wedding.)