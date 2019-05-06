Meghan Markle Is In Labour With Her First Royal Baby

Update: It’s a boy! Read our coverage here

https://www.instagram.com/p/BxH36irhwcO/

Meghan Markle is officially in labour! The Duchess of Sussex is with Prince Harry preparing to welcome their first royal baby, and the world is going crazy.

The Duchess of Sussex went into labour in the early hours of this morning.

The Duke of Sussex was by Her Royal Highnesses’ side. An announcement will be made soon.https://t.co/hFq0te2Owe — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2019

HELLO! reporter Emily Nash announced the news this morning (Monday, May 6, 2019) on Twitter, revealing that the Duchess of Sussex had gone into labour “in the early hours of this morning.”

The couple broke with royal tradition when they revealed that they’d be keeping the details of their birth plan private, leaving the public guessing on where she’s delivering (we’re guessing a home birth or nearby Frimley Park Hospital, where Prince Harry’s aunt and uncle welcomed their children.) So while Duchess Kate’s Lindo Wing photo opps may be top of mind when you think of royal births, don’t expect to see Meghan glammed up in a dress and heels mere hours hours after pushing out a human. She’s determined to do things differently (and we can’t blame her!).

Earlier this month, Harry and Meghan moved into their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, where they decked out their nursery with vegan, organic paint. They’ll be sharing a first glimpse of their bundle of joy a few days from now, in a private shoot on the grounds of their new abode.

We’re hoping that as they settle into life as a family of three they’ll post their own snaps of the world’s newest prince or princess on their new Instagram page, @sussexroyal. Bets have exploded that the royal baby is a girl, especially after Serena Williams referred to her pal’s first child as “she,” but we’ll have to wait and see once Baby Sussex arrives.

Once that happens, the Queen will likely be the first to know before the news trickles through the royal family and finally to excited commoners around the world. The newborn will make history as the first Anglo-American baby born into the British royal family and will be the seventh-in-line to the throne.