Duchess Meghan’s Friends Get Candid About What She’s Really Like In Person

It’s no surprise that the Duchess of Sussex has more than a few friends (like Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, for starters) always singing her praises. Most recently, five of the former actress’s close pals have anonymously spoken out about what she’s really like to have as a friend – setting the record straight about some of the negative stories that have been circulating about the mom-to-be.



Speaking to People , one of her former co-stars said: “Meg has silently sat back and endured the lies and untruths,” they said, while another co-star added: “We worry about what this is doing to her and the baby. It’s wrong to put anyone under this level of emotional trauma, let alone when they’re pregnant.”

The 37-year-old duchess is only a few months away from giving birth to her and Prince Harry’s first child. The pair are also preparing to move from their home at Kensington Palace’s Nottingham Cottage to Frogmore Cottage, about an hour outside London. As part of the candid conversation, the royal beauty’s close confidantes said they’d all visited the pair in London.

“We’ve all been to their cottage… It’s small and she’s made it cozy, but the perception of their lifestyle and the reality are two different things. Meg cooks for herself and Harry every single day,” one of her friends said. Another revealed that Duchess Meghan went out of her way to make her feel at home while she was visiting the city.

“She made the most lovely meals. She made tea every day. It was raining and muddy outside, so the dogs got all dirty, and she’s wiping them off with towels. How much she loves her animals, how much she loves her friends, how much she loves feeding you, taking care of you – none of that has changed,” they gushed of their friend.

Royal watchers who keep close tabs on the Sussexes know they are always smiling and taking time to chat with locals during their many walkabouts. Her friends have said that the duchess the public sees on walkabouts – smiling at onlookers, engaging with royal lovers – is representative of who she is in her private life. “When you see her at walkabouts, when she crouches down to talk to the kids and genuinely has real conversations with people, that’s Meg,” her former co-star said. “That’s how she crouches down with our kids at home. That’s how she plays with them. That’s how she engages with people and how she always has.”

This isn’t the first time some of Duchess Meghan’s friends have shared positive stories about the royal. In September 2018, tennis pro Serena spoke candidly to Australia’s The Sunday Project about how she relies on the support of the former actress. “We have known each other for a long time, but we really kind of are relying on each other right a lot recently,” she said when asked if they give each other advice on the media scrutiny they face.

The tennis star also spoke about what it was like to attend the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding. “To have such a monumental moment in England, nonetheless of all the places, I felt like we were literally watching history,” she told the Daily Mail. “I feel like in a few years we are going to look back at that moment and it’s going to be so historic. It’s going to be something that people never forget. The whole service was really wonderful, and most of all I just wanted to see my friend be happy. And I think that’s what happened.”