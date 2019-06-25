Meghan Markle Just Made Major Changes To Her Engagement Ring

When Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out at Kensington Palace’s Sunken Gardens to officially announce their engagement in 2017, all eyes were on the duchess’s ring finger. Clusters of diamonds (many from the late Princess Diana’s own collection) sat on a yellow gold band she was wearing, and many were awed by the spectacular jewel. It’s since undergone a transformation.

The former actress also sported her refurbished engagement ring when the couple debuted their baby boy Archie Harrison on May 8, HELLO! UK noticed. The new mom chose to replace the thicker gold band for a dainty pavé one, which looks stunning next to the wedding band she received from Harry on their big day.

But it’s possible Meghan had a new ring or band created to wear during her pregnancy, as many women experience finger swelling during that time.

Harry opened up about just how well he knows his wife in his and Meghan’s first engagement interview with the BBC.

“The ring is obviously yellow gold because that’s her favourite and the main stone itself I sourced from Botswana,“ Harry explained. “The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection, to make sure she’s with us on this crazy journey together.”

The Duchess of Sussex is a lover of accessorizing, and was spotted with a brand new jewel while out for Trooping the Colour earlier this month. It is thought to be a “push present” (or a gift following the birth of her son). Meghan donned an eternity band next to her Welsh gold wedding band and engagement ring. The piece, which usually symbolizes everlasting love, was covered in diamonds in a loop around her finger.