Duchess Meghan Has One More Big Announcement By The End Of The Year

It’s been an unforgettable year for the Duchess of Sussex, who joined the royal fold after her wedding to Prince Harry in May. Just a few months later, the couple announced their pregnancy and embarked on their first royal tour Down Under. In November, they revealed that their new home base would be Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, as opposed to Kensington Palace. But Markle reportedly has another up her sleeve.

After a recent visit to the Hubb Community Kitchen, where the mom-to-be has spent this year working with women affected by the Grenfell Tower Fire, Meghan has definitely cemented her dedication to the warm group with whom she produced the bestseller Together: Our Community Cookbook. And according to Vanity Fair, she has no intention of slowing down.

“Meghan has told aides she wants to work as close to her due date next spring as possible,” revealed writer Katie Nicholl, “and she is expected to announce a collaboration with at least one more charity by the end of the year.” With the 37-year-old’s vocal dedication to female empowerment and education, royal watchers wouldn’t be surprised to see the duchess align with charities focussed on these causes.

The Duchess of Sussex is yet to formally reveal her patronages, which isn’t an uncommon thing in the royal family. Her sister-in-law, Duchess Kate, waited nine months until Jan. 2012 to announced her royal causes. The mother of three became the patron of Action on Addiction – a U.K.-based charitable organization that helps people affected by addiction – and accepted positions at East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices, the Art Room and the National Portrait Gallery.

With a history of charity work, from the HeForShe gender equality movement at United Nations Women to her role as global ambassador for World Vision Canada, the duchess will be an asset to any charity she chooses.