See Inside Duchess Meghan’s Posh Baby Shower Penthouse Suite

If ever there was a baby shower location that was befitting of a duchess, it would be The Mark Hotel in New York City. It was revealed on Wednesday (Feb. 20) that the Duchess of Sussex celebrated the upcoming arrival of her first child with Prince Harry at the hotel’s ultra-luxurious Penthouse Suite. One look inside the “most expensive penthouse in the U.S.” shows why the glamorous spot was chosen for the A-list event. Each sweeping room is perfectly laid out and decorated with items befitting Markle’s modern tastes.

The foyer is the first thing that greets guests. It’s warm and welcoming, with a large window and a large, glass table perfect for displaying fresh blooms on. Perhaps it was outfitted with peonies, one of the 37-year-old’s favourite flowers.

From there, guests enter an oversized living room with gorgeous vaulted ceilings and several skylights. The sweeping space is full of little touches that will no doubt appeal to the Suits alum. On her now-defunct blog The Tig, she once wrote: “We often forget the little gestures that hotels make when you are away. Be it spa water (with sliced cucumbers in it), extra cozy slippers, plush bathrobes, perfectly crisp and ironed sheets; all of these elements can make your humble abode feel like a boutique hotel.”



The bedrooms (of which there are five!) are equally as cozy chic. Each features an king-sized bed with plush pillows and neutral linens – a look Meghan is known to be a fan of. When living in Toronto, she decorated her space with white, beige and grey sofas and cushions paired with wooden accents, like her live-edge wood side table, and marble and mirrored accents.

The entire suite – including its gorgeous powder rooms – were designed by legendary French interior designer Jacques Grange. The Mark’s website refers to it as “a majestic residence representing the pinnacle of modern luxury with exceptional comfort and care in every detail.” The kitchen is modern and sleek, with grey cabinets and high-end appliances. There’s even a custom wine fridge!



The pièce de résistance of the space is, no doubt, the penthouse’s sweeping 10,000 sq ft terrace. Perfect for outdoor dining, it features breathtaking views of downtown Manhattan, Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Entry to the area can only be made by walking up a grand staircase that’s perfect for making a regal entrance to any event.

On Wednesday, a source revealed to Tatler, that the shower was being co-hosted by Amal Clooney and Serena Williams, who have spared no expense on the celebration! Other attendees included Meghan’s best friends stylist Jessica Mulroney, SoHo House consultant Markus Anderson and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. It’s believed shower-goers were first treated to a flower-arranging lesson and then a dessert table prepared by the hotel’s lead chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

