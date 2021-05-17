Watch The Trailer For Prince Harry And Oprah's Documentary Series

Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey are set to release The Me You Can’t See, their highly anticipated mental health documentary series, on May 21, and Apple has just released the trailer.

The emotional, star-studded clip opens with the Duke of Sussex and Oprah discussing mental health and the stigma that still surrounds it.

“All over the world, people are in some kind of mental, psychological, emotional pain,” Oprah says, before Harry asks her about the types of words she’s heard about mental health. They then trade off unhelpful terms such as “crazy,” “lost it” and “can’t keep it together” before she adds that telling one’s story and “saying, ‘This is what happened to me,’ is crucial.”

The trailer features appearances from stars such as Lady Gaga—billed as Stefani—Glenn Close, former Toronto Raptors player DeMar DeRozan, Robin Williams’s son Zak, Phoenix Suns player Langston Galloway, Olympic boxer Virginia “Ginny” Fuchs and celebrity chef Rashad Armstead. All of them are visibly emotional as they tell stories of their own mental health battles.

The clip also sees Duchess Meghan pop in to the frame at one point, wearing a Mére Soeur T-shirt that reads “Raising the Future.” The trailer also includes a short bit of Archie’s first birthday video, in which his mom read the book Duck! Rabbit! to him at their home in California. It’s not known if the two will make other appearances in the series, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they do!

“We are both into different lives, brought up in different environments, and as a result are exposed to different experiences,” the Duke of of Sussex said in a statement about the series earlier this month. “But our shared experience is that we are all human.

“The majority of us carry some form of unresolved trauma, loss or grief, which feels – and is – very personal. Yet the last year has shown us that we are all in this together, and my hope is that this series will show there is power in vulnerability, connection in empathy and strength in honesty.”

Oprah, who has been using her huge following to help break stigma around mental health issues since the 1990s, said she hopes the series prompts another “global conversation” about mental health. Her show with Harry was first announced to be in development in the spring of 2019, and we’re thrilled to see it coming to fruition.

“Now more than ever, there is an immediateness to replace the shame surrounding mental health with wisdom, compassion and honesty,” Oprah said in a statement earlier this month.

Harry has been outspoken about his mental health struggles throughout his life. In 2017, he told The Telegraph’s Bryony Gordon about how losing his mother, Princess Diana, affected him as a child, teenager and adult.

“I can safely say that losing my mum the age of 12 and therefore shutting down all of my emotions for the last 20 years has had quite a serious effect not only on my personal royal role, but also my work as well,” he said on her Mad World podcast. “I have probably been very close to a complete breakdown on numerous occasions.”

The prince went on to say instead of seeking help, he chose to respond by “sticking my head in the sand, refusing to ever think about my mum, because why would it help?… I was the typical 20, 25, 28-year-old going around going, ‘Life is great. Life is fine.'”

Harry later told Bryony the help of Prince William led him to start going to therapy. He now speaks candidly about his own mental health as a way of encouraging others to get help and de-stigmatize mental health issues.

Much of the duke’s work with the Invictus Games has involved supporting the mental health of soldiers, former service members and wounded warriors as they reintegrate into society. And his Heads Together initiative, started in 2017 with William and Duchess Kate, has helped people throughout the U.K. get help through its Shout text messaging program, which allows people to send an SMS for crisis support 24 hours a day.

Lady Gaga has spoken to Oprah about her mental health struggles before. She was part of Oprah’s 2020 Vision Tour early last year, revealing she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia in after a breakdown in which she said she couldn’t even get off the couch. She shared how mindfulness, therapy and exercise helped her deal with the intense pain she was experiencing and work through some trauma issues. She also said there is still a stigma around taking medication for mental health, which she wants to help destroy.

This depression get the best of me… — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) February 17, 2018

Glenn has often shared about how her sister, Jessie, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and also spoken about the struggles her nephew, Calen Pick, had with schizoaffective disorder. The award-winning actress co-founded Bring Change to Mind to help encourage people to speak out about issues they’re experiencing so they can help each other.