Check Out The Surprising (And Gorgeous!) New Garden At Kensington Palace

Duchess Kate and her family of five are about to have the garden of their dreams.

The new addition to Kensington Palace’s green space is likely to make Prince William and Kate and their kids very happy–and also probably further and create some green thumbs! Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and one-year-old Prince Louis‘s family home now features a wildflower meadow, perfect for enjoying some quiet time outdoors.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a stunning photo of their family home to their official Instagram account, @kensingtonroyal. Their new sweeping garden features colourful poppies, campions, daisies, ragged robins and other wildflowers.

On the Instagram account @historicroyalpalaces, the garden team explains how the green space was built and gardens manager Graham Dillamore also dives deeper into its environmental impact.

“After a lot of hard work this winter by the gardens team at #KensingtonPalace, the fruits of their labour can now be seen in the glorious wildflower meadow,” they wrote in the caption.

Kate knows how important it is for children to get adequate time in nature, which is likely one of the reasons she chose to have this garden created. Just this past spring, the duchess designed her own Back To Nature garden for the Chelsea Flower Show. It was later shown off at the Hampton Court Garden Festival.

The garden boasted a waterfall, rustic dens, a tent, a hidden burrow and even a small lake. The Cambridge couple took their three kids to explore the garden back in May, where they surprised royal watchers.

George liked the garden so much that he reportedly rated it “20 out of 10” while he enjoyed its swing. Charlotte and Louis were also said to have been enthralled with the plot their mom helped create, and she returned with them for a second visit before the exhibit closed at the Chelsea Flower Show in May.