See Prince William, Kate & Kids' Adorable Holiday Card

The Cambridge family brought the festive cheer a little early this year, courtesy of their annual Christmas photo. Just like last year, Prince William and Kate’s Christmas card was leaked by eager fans a few days before its release, and given how adorable Prince Louis’ giant smile is we really can’t blame them!

The littlest Cambridge is clearly a ball of energy, and we’re hoping his twos haven’t been too terrible for William and Kate, though by toddler number three they’re seasoned pros. Prince Louis appears to be in a fit of giggles, showing off his big personality while standing in front of his dad. His big brother, Prince George, sits beside Prince William on a bale of hay. The seven-year-old rests his elbow on his dad’s knee and flashes that future-king smile. Five-year-old Princess Charlotte perches on mom Kate Middleton’s lap, grinning for the camera.

It looks like Lottie has inherited her mom’s love of knee-high brown boots—Kate has been wearing the same Penelope Chilvers pair for more than a decade! Now her daughter’s got her own version by the brand, cutely called the Mini Me Midcalf Tassel Boot, though at $450 a pop that’s a hefty price tag for kids footwear (those feet grow fast).

We definitely think this is their coziest Christmas card yet, with those bales of hay and stacks of fire wood, not to mention their perfectly coordinated winter wardrobes featuring their favourite button-down-shirt-and-sweater combo. This is also further proof that casual family cards are the new tradition, instead of shots like 2017’s studio portrait, and we’re so here for it. Especially after the year we’ve all had!

Speaking of, the card that leaked is addressed “To all the amazing NHS staff,” Britain’s front-line public hospital workers. According to Hello!, Prince William added a special note, saying, “We can never thank you again for all the dedication and sacrifice you have had to make this year. We will be forever grateful.”

Prince William and Kate revealed in the caption that the photo was taken by Matt Porteous, who is also responsible for Prince George’s adorable first birthday photos and the portraits from Prince Louis’ christening. The photographer snapped the family at Anmer Hall, their country home, where they’ve spent a lot of time this year. Maybe they’ll head back to the country for the holidays, since the kids won’t be spending Christmas with their “Gan-Gan” (the Queen) for the first time in years.

We’re all feeling a little out of sorts this holiday season, missing our loved ones and usual traditions, but at least now we’ve got Prince Louis’ giggly face to help cheer us up.