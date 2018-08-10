Where Kate And William Are Spending The Rest Of Their Summer Vacation

The Cambridge clan are carrying on with their summer vacation, only this time a little closer to home. After enjoying some well-deserved R&R in the Caribbean paradise of Mustique – where Prince William and Kate enjoyed a date night out – the family of five have packed their bags and retired to their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall. With school out until September, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are getting in some bonding time with their new little brother, Prince Louis.

The Duke of Cambridge was spotted in Norfolk by Twitter user Cepe Smith as he was travelling to and from France for his royal engagement with the Royal Air Force. It’s a beautiful way to wrap up their summer as a family, as the 10-bedroom Georgian home on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate was where their first two kids lived before the entire family relocated to Kensington Palace (and where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be moving shortly).

After soaking up the sun at their tropical getaway alongside Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton, it will be a change of scenery – and it’s one of Duchess of Cambridge’s favourites. Not only is the estate on a no-fly zone, which offers maximum privacy for the family and their cocker spaniel Lupo, but they also get to enjoy country living. (While on an engagement in 2017, Kate told schoolchildren on a farm that the family keeps their own chickens in Norfolk.)

Come fall, the family will be back to school and back to their royal duties. And, on Oct. 12, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will say “I do” at St. George’s Chapel.