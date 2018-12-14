Prince William And Kate Middleton’s Cozy Christmas Card Portrait

It’s here! The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have just released their Christmas card for this year and it is so very cute. It features the whole family, including Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 8 months, looking very relaxed. Look at George — he clearly wants to just run off and play.

The photo was taken in late summer at their country home, Anmer Hall, hence the cozy sweaters and George’s Hunter wellies. I love how everyone is wearing sweaters with button-downs underneath, except William. Did Kate not give you the memo?

Can we talk about Louis’s little grin and the way he is grabbing Kate’s hand? He definitely has his mom’s eyes.

And just a little fashion moment — Charlotte is wearing the same blue sweater she wore on her third birthday when she gave a birthday kiss to her baby brother. That Fina Ejerique sweater is actually a hand-me-down from big brother George. So when will we see Louis wearing this sweater?

This photo is much more casual than last year’s Christmas card, which had a blue theme.

The Cambridges are in full Christmas mode right now. Kate told a royal fan that George and Charlotte are “getting excited for Christmas time because they’ve started all their Christmas songs and Christmas trees are going up. It’s very sweet.” Last week Kate took Charlotte to see a special viewing of The Nutcracker.

Next week the whole family will head to Buckingham Palace for the Queen’s annual Christmas lunch. We will only see pictures of the kids in their carseats in the back of the car. And then it’s off to Sandringham where the family will spend Christmas with the Queen, Grandpa Wales (Prince Charles), Uncle Harry, Aunt Meghan and all their little cousins. We will see William and Kate walk to church on Christmas morning but the kids are still a bit to young to join them.

I wonder what is on the kids’ Christmas lists? Last year George requested a police car. Charlotte is really into horses so maybe she wants a real live horse? Louis looks like he’s teething so maybe just some teethers? I am sure Santa will deliver though.